TO THE MEMBERS OF BRIGHT BROTHERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Bright Brothers Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its "loss" and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 The Company operates in multiple jurisdictions and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business regarding Disputed Statutory Liabilities and Contingent Liabilities. Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: These involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the financial statements Read and analysed documents provided by the management for key uncertain tax positions; Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in disclosure of disputed statutory liabilities Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We obtained the other information, and we have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Change in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. f) In our opinion, there are no financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company. g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors of the Group company is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. h) There is no adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith. i) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act. k) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as referred to Note 42 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses if any, on long term contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) (a) The final dividend declared in previous year and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(b) The Company has not declared interim dividend during the year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023: Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except for one of its manufacturing unit located at Pune (which had commenced its operations during the second half of the FY 2023-24), the audit trail and edit log feature of the software was not activated but, the management has initiated activation of this feature during the FY 2024-25.

Further, for the periods where audit trail facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For GMJ & Co

Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 103429W

CA Madhu Jain

Partner Membership number: 155537 UDIN: 241555 37BKCR PX7553 Place: Mumbai Date: May 13, 2024

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of "The Company" of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the companys Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets: a. A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties and/or lease agreements where immovable properties are taken on lease are held in the name of the Company. d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets). e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. b. In respect of the working capital limits sanctioned in excess of Rs 5 Crore on the basis of security of current assets.

• As per the explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned term loan and working capital term loan which are secured against exclusive charge on all existing and future receivables/ current assets/ movable assets/ movable fixed assets. Discrepancies observed in the current assets as per the books of accounts vis a vis stock statements submitted are as per the Note No. 57 to the financial statements. The Company has explained that, although the current assets are hypothecated to the bank, no loan or drawing power is availed by the Company on the basis of stock statement submitted to the Bank. iii. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which: a) The Company has provided loans and guarantee (in respect of loans) during the year and details of which are given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year – Subsidiaries 129.22 20.47 – Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date – Subsidiaries 135.06 83.08 –

The Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans or security to any other entity during the year. b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal & payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular. d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e) No loans granted by the Company which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans – Repayable on demand (A) 129.22 – 129.22 – Agreement does not specify any – – – terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 129.22 – 129.22 Percentage of loans/ advances in 100% – 100% nature of loans to the total loans

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v. The Company has not accepted deposits from public within the meaning of directives issued by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed there under. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and in respect of Companys products and services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. In respect of statutory dues: a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, Employees State insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the books of accounts and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, as at March 31, 2024, the following are the dues that have not been deposited on the account of dispute.

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues Financial Year to which it Pertains Forum Where Dispute is pending *Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) 1 Bombay Sales Tax Act,1959 and Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales tax, Interest and Penalty 1998-99 2001-02 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 6.80 2 Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales tax, Interest and Penalty 1987-89 Joint Commissioner (Appeals-Sales Tax) 16.86 3 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty and Penalty 1996-1997 to 1998-1999 CESTAT 89.78 4 Provident Fund Act, 1952 P.F. dues 2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013 Commissioner (PF) 8.66 5 Uttarakhand Value Added Tax, 2005 VAT & CST 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 420.25 6 CGST Act, 2017 SGST, CGST & IGST Dues 2017-18, 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner CGST, Faridabad Central Goods and Service Tax Division, Haldwani 38.92

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to the bank. The company does not have dues to financial institution, government or debenture holders as at the balance sheet date. b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has obtained term loans from banks and Term loan taken from the banks are utilised for the purpose for which they were granted. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. f. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and not commented upon. xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to information and explanations given us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued thereunder. xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit as against cash losses of Rs.72.67 Lakhs incurred in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. a. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. b. There is no unspent CSR amount as on the March 31, 2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure – ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Bright Brothers Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(i) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Bright Brothers Limited of even date) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "Bright Brothers Limited" ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

