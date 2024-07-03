SectorPlastic products
Open₹431.65
Prev. Close₹431.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹138.84
Day's High₹440.2
Day's Low₹389
52 Week's High₹489.95
52 Week's Low₹133.75
Book Value₹132.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)222.83
P/E47.12
EPS9.16
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.68
5.68
5.68
5.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.01
67.31
73.57
44.04
Net Worth
69.69
72.99
79.25
49.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
230.25
202.27
217.87
216.97
yoy growth (%)
13.83
-7.16
0.41
18.21
Raw materials
-161.72
-137.62
-146.6
-151.21
As % of sales
70.23
68.03
67.28
69.69
Employee costs
-20.08
-16.66
-19.11
-16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.46
8.4
4.6
1.13
Depreciation
-6.21
-5.77
-5.9
-5.45
Tax paid
-6.57
-2.69
-1.15
0.07
Working capital
-8.92
8.74
3.55
1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.83
-7.16
0.41
18.21
Op profit growth
-26.22
12.19
38.81
47.37
EBIT growth
-35.78
26.93
44.41
54.67
Net profit growth
460.2
65.09
187.09
-559.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
244.67
206.74
230.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
244.67
206.74
230.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.56
1.82
36.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Bhojwani
Whole-time Director
Devika Bhojwani
Whole-time Director
Karan Bhojwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kuchimanchi Viswanath
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Indru Gobindram Advani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonali Pednekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bright Brothers Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.46, Bright Brothers Ltd (BBL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. BBL was promoted by S T Bhogwani. The Company is engaged in manufacturing injection moulded plastics products for supplies to Original Equipment Manufacturers for Consumer Durable Industry and market its own products under Brite brand for material handling crates. In Dec.94, BBL came out with a public issue of 10.65 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 55 each aggregating Rs 6.92 cr, to part-finance a project to set up an injection moulded plastic components unit at Gurgoan, Haryana; and for office seating systems at Tarapur, Maharashtra, totalling Rs 22.15 cr. BBL is a pioneer in the plastics industry and has products ranging from houseware to consumer electronics, car and motor accessories, under the brand name Brite. Some of its select clients include Maruti Udyog, TELCO, etc. The company has entered into a license agreement with Provendra Marketing, Switzerland, for use of the trade mark Sitag & Britesitag. The company executed an export order through their technical collaborator. The company has also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with M/s Reydel Italia S P A, Italy for obtaining latest technical know-how for manufacturing automotive components.It has embarked on a major diversification plan in the office furniture market. The range will include chief executive chairs, executive chairs, typist chairs, etc. The company was
The Bright Brothers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹392.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bright Brothers Ltd is ₹222.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bright Brothers Ltd is 47.12 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bright Brothers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bright Brothers Ltd is ₹133.75 and ₹489.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bright Brothers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.04%, 3 Years at 36.45%, 1 Year at 182.37%, 6 Month at 187.25%, 3 Month at 39.27% and 1 Month at 35.45%.
