Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.46, Bright Brothers Ltd (BBL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. BBL was promoted by S T Bhogwani. The Company is engaged in manufacturing injection moulded plastics products for supplies to Original Equipment Manufacturers for Consumer Durable Industry and market its own products under Brite brand for material handling crates. In Dec.94, BBL came out with a public issue of 10.65 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 55 each aggregating Rs 6.92 cr, to part-finance a project to set up an injection moulded plastic components unit at Gurgoan, Haryana; and for office seating systems at Tarapur, Maharashtra, totalling Rs 22.15 cr. BBL is a pioneer in the plastics industry and has products ranging from houseware to consumer electronics, car and motor accessories, under the brand name Brite. Some of its select clients include Maruti Udyog, TELCO, etc. The company has entered into a license agreement with Provendra Marketing, Switzerland, for use of the trade mark Sitag & Britesitag. The company executed an export order through their technical collaborator. The company has also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with M/s Reydel Italia S P A, Italy for obtaining latest technical know-how for manufacturing automotive components.It has embarked on a major diversification plan in the office furniture market. The range will include chief executive chairs, executive chairs, typist chairs, etc. The company was

