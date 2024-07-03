iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bright Brothers Ltd Share Price

392.3
(-9.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open431.65
  • Day's High440.2
  • 52 Wk High489.95
  • Prev. Close431.6
  • Day's Low389
  • 52 Wk Low 133.75
  • Turnover (lac)138.84
  • P/E47.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value132.11
  • EPS9.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)222.83
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bright Brothers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

431.65

Prev. Close

431.6

Turnover(Lac.)

138.84

Day's High

440.2

Day's Low

389

52 Week's High

489.95

52 Week's Low

133.75

Book Value

132.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

222.83

P/E

47.12

EPS

9.16

Divi. Yield

0.23

Bright Brothers Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bright Brothers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bright Brothers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bright Brothers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.68

5.68

5.68

5.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.01

67.31

73.57

44.04

Net Worth

69.69

72.99

79.25

49.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

230.25

202.27

217.87

216.97

yoy growth (%)

13.83

-7.16

0.41

18.21

Raw materials

-161.72

-137.62

-146.6

-151.21

As % of sales

70.23

68.03

67.28

69.69

Employee costs

-20.08

-16.66

-19.11

-16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.46

8.4

4.6

1.13

Depreciation

-6.21

-5.77

-5.9

-5.45

Tax paid

-6.57

-2.69

-1.15

0.07

Working capital

-8.92

8.74

3.55

1.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.83

-7.16

0.41

18.21

Op profit growth

-26.22

12.19

38.81

47.37

EBIT growth

-35.78

26.93

44.41

54.67

Net profit growth

460.2

65.09

187.09

-559.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

244.67

206.74

230.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

244.67

206.74

230.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.56

1.82

36.39

View Annually Results

Bright Brothers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bright Brothers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Bhojwani

Whole-time Director

Devika Bhojwani

Whole-time Director

Karan Bhojwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kuchimanchi Viswanath

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Indru Gobindram Advani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonali Pednekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bright Brothers Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.46, Bright Brothers Ltd (BBL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. BBL was promoted by S T Bhogwani. The Company is engaged in manufacturing injection moulded plastics products for supplies to Original Equipment Manufacturers for Consumer Durable Industry and market its own products under Brite brand for material handling crates. In Dec.94, BBL came out with a public issue of 10.65 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 55 each aggregating Rs 6.92 cr, to part-finance a project to set up an injection moulded plastic components unit at Gurgoan, Haryana; and for office seating systems at Tarapur, Maharashtra, totalling Rs 22.15 cr. BBL is a pioneer in the plastics industry and has products ranging from houseware to consumer electronics, car and motor accessories, under the brand name Brite. Some of its select clients include Maruti Udyog, TELCO, etc. The company has entered into a license agreement with Provendra Marketing, Switzerland, for use of the trade mark Sitag & Britesitag. The company executed an export order through their technical collaborator. The company has also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with M/s Reydel Italia S P A, Italy for obtaining latest technical know-how for manufacturing automotive components.It has embarked on a major diversification plan in the office furniture market. The range will include chief executive chairs, executive chairs, typist chairs, etc. The company was
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bright Brothers Ltd share price today?

The Bright Brothers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹392.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Brothers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bright Brothers Ltd is ₹222.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bright Brothers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bright Brothers Ltd is 47.12 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bright Brothers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bright Brothers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bright Brothers Ltd is ₹133.75 and ₹489.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bright Brothers Ltd?

Bright Brothers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.04%, 3 Years at 36.45%, 1 Year at 182.37%, 6 Month at 187.25%, 3 Month at 39.27% and 1 Month at 35.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bright Brothers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bright Brothers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bright Brothers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.