Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BRIGHT BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed). We enclose herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report. We request you to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

BRIGHT BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (copy enclosed). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

BRIGHT BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter alia: i. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: a) Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; b) Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the period under review and c) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 with respect to Auditors Report with unmodified opinion to the aforesaid Audited Financial Statements. ii. Considered and recommended Final dividend of Re. 1/- for equity share of Rs. 10/- each subject to approval by the members of the Company for financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

