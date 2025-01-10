Bright Brothers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.68
5.68
5.68
5.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.01
67.31
73.57
44.04
Net Worth
69.69
72.99
79.25
49.72
Minority Interest
Debt
42.65
19.83
13.72
20.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.37
1.99
2.13
2.17
Total Liabilities
114.71
94.81
95.1
71.94
Fixed Assets
79.34
57.64
41.57
51.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.5
15.96
37.54
5.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.02
1.86
0
0
Networking Capital
17.8
16.51
12.79
9.32
Inventories
19.58
18.68
18.14
20.33
Inventory Days
28.75
36.68
Sundry Debtors
67.18
54.27
63.6
83.76
Debtor Days
100.81
151.14
Other Current Assets
19.54
19.18
13.28
5.29
Sundry Creditors
-40.35
-35.38
-26.22
-38.39
Creditor Days
41.56
69.27
Other Current Liabilities
-48.15
-40.24
-56.01
-61.67
Cash
11.05
2.83
3.2
6.51
Total Assets
114.71
94.8
95.1
71.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.