|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
230.25
202.27
217.87
216.97
yoy growth (%)
13.83
-7.16
0.41
18.21
Raw materials
-161.72
-137.62
-146.6
-151.21
As % of sales
70.23
68.03
67.28
69.69
Employee costs
-20.08
-16.66
-19.11
-16
As % of sales
8.72
8.23
8.77
7.37
Other costs
-35.37
-30.27
-36.36
-38.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.36
14.96
16.69
17.68
Operating profit
13.06
17.71
15.78
11.37
OPM
5.67
8.75
7.24
5.24
Depreciation
-6.21
-5.77
-5.9
-5.45
Interest expense
-4.71
-4.32
-5.42
-5.81
Other income
1.32
0.78
0.14
1.03
Profit before tax
3.46
8.4
4.6
1.13
Taxes
-6.57
-2.69
-1.15
0.07
Tax rate
-189.82
-32.1
-25
6.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.1
5.7
3.45
1.2
Exceptional items
35.06
0
0
0
Net profit
31.95
5.7
3.45
1.2
yoy growth (%)
460.2
65.09
187.09
-559.74
NPM
13.88
2.82
1.58
0.55
