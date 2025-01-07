iifl-logo-icon 1
Bright Brothers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

230.25

202.27

217.87

216.97

yoy growth (%)

13.83

-7.16

0.41

18.21

Raw materials

-161.72

-137.62

-146.6

-151.21

As % of sales

70.23

68.03

67.28

69.69

Employee costs

-20.08

-16.66

-19.11

-16

As % of sales

8.72

8.23

8.77

7.37

Other costs

-35.37

-30.27

-36.36

-38.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.36

14.96

16.69

17.68

Operating profit

13.06

17.71

15.78

11.37

OPM

5.67

8.75

7.24

5.24

Depreciation

-6.21

-5.77

-5.9

-5.45

Interest expense

-4.71

-4.32

-5.42

-5.81

Other income

1.32

0.78

0.14

1.03

Profit before tax

3.46

8.4

4.6

1.13

Taxes

-6.57

-2.69

-1.15

0.07

Tax rate

-189.82

-32.1

-25

6.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.1

5.7

3.45

1.2

Exceptional items

35.06

0

0

0

Net profit

31.95

5.7

3.45

1.2

yoy growth (%)

460.2

65.09

187.09

-559.74

NPM

13.88

2.82

1.58

0.55

