Bright Brothers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.46
8.4
4.6
1.13
Depreciation
-6.21
-5.77
-5.9
-5.45
Tax paid
-6.57
-2.69
-1.15
0.07
Working capital
-8.92
8.74
3.55
1.35
Other operating items
Operating
-18.24
8.67
1.1
-2.9
Capital expenditure
-3.28
12.77
14.26
7.16
Free cash flow
-21.53
21.44
15.36
4.25
Equity raised
85.65
76.54
72.14
74.77
Investing
32.49
-2.26
-0.05
-3.85
Financing
6.67
19.24
14.75
3.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.13
Net in cash
103.27
114.96
102.2
79.91
