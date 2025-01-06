iifl-logo-icon 1
Bright Brothers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

393.1
(-8.92%)
Jan 6, 2025

Bright Brothers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.46

8.4

4.6

1.13

Depreciation

-6.21

-5.77

-5.9

-5.45

Tax paid

-6.57

-2.69

-1.15

0.07

Working capital

-8.92

8.74

3.55

1.35

Other operating items

Operating

-18.24

8.67

1.1

-2.9

Capital expenditure

-3.28

12.77

14.26

7.16

Free cash flow

-21.53

21.44

15.36

4.25

Equity raised

85.65

76.54

72.14

74.77

Investing

32.49

-2.26

-0.05

-3.85

Financing

6.67

19.24

14.75

3.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.13

Net in cash

103.27

114.96

102.2

79.91

