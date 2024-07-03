Bright Brothers Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.46, Bright Brothers Ltd (BBL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. BBL was promoted by S T Bhogwani. The Company is engaged in manufacturing injection moulded plastics products for supplies to Original Equipment Manufacturers for Consumer Durable Industry and market its own products under Brite brand for material handling crates. In Dec.94, BBL came out with a public issue of 10.65 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 55 each aggregating Rs 6.92 cr, to part-finance a project to set up an injection moulded plastic components unit at Gurgoan, Haryana; and for office seating systems at Tarapur, Maharashtra, totalling Rs 22.15 cr. BBL is a pioneer in the plastics industry and has products ranging from houseware to consumer electronics, car and motor accessories, under the brand name Brite. Some of its select clients include Maruti Udyog, TELCO, etc. The company has entered into a license agreement with Provendra Marketing, Switzerland, for use of the trade mark Sitag & Britesitag. The company executed an export order through their technical collaborator. The company has also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with M/s Reydel Italia S P A, Italy for obtaining latest technical know-how for manufacturing automotive components.It has embarked on a major diversification plan in the office furniture market. The range will include chief executive chairs, executive chairs, typist chairs, etc. The company was successful in completing the first step of its restructuring exercise in the year 1998-99. As a part of the cost management excercise, it announced a VRS for its unionised employees at its factory in Bombay.Brite Automotive and Plastics (BAPL) was amalgamated with the company with effect from 1st April, 1999. Accordinlgy, one equity share of Rs.10/- each of Bright Brothers Ltd was allotted for every two equity shares of Rs.10/- each of BAPL. In 2000-01 the company had set up its new manufacturing unit at Pondicherry. It has also acquired a Plastic manufacturing unit from Whirlpool of India Ltd.The Company had six manufacturing locations at Sohna (Gurgaon), Faridabad, Pithampur (MP), Sanaswadi (Pune), Thane and Pondicherry. It shifted Tarapur and Thane plants to Sanaswadi, Pune in 2005-06. The new manufacturing facility of the Company at Sriperumbudur, Chennai started commercial production in May, 2006. Two new Injection Moulding machines were added. In 2007, it sold off its five manufacturing units situated at Sohna (Gurgaon), Sriperumbudur (Chennai), Pithampur (Indore), Sanaswadi (Pune) and Satpur (Nasik) thru Slump Sale to Bright Autoplast Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Sintex Industries Ltd. for a consideration of Rs. 148.90 Crores effective from 6th December, 2007. The new Divo brand of Hair-Care products was launched in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai during 2008. The Company acquired the Water Purifier Manufacturing Unit from M/s. Vijetha Polytek Pvt. Ltd. by Slump Sale at Bhimtal, in State of Uttaranchal effective 2nd August, 2009.The Company set set-up 3 additional manufacturing units at Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Hosur (Tamil Nadu) and Pune (Maharashtra) in 2023. It commenced production of Haridwar and Hosur units in n February, 2023 and April, 2023 respectively. It incorporated Bright Brothers LLC, as Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Delaware, USA. in 2023.