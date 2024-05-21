To the Members of BRIGHT OUTDOOR MEDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Bright Outdoor Media Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of the Matter:

As more specifically explained in Note 23 to Significant Accounting Policies and Other Notes to the Financial Statement, the Company has made a detailed assessment of its liquidity position for the next year and the recoverability and carrying value of its assets comprising property, plant and equipment, investments, inventory and trade receivables. Based on current indicators of future economic conditions, the Company expects to recover the carrying amount of these assets.

1. Revenue Recognition

The Company derives revenue primarily from outdoor advertising solutions by offering hoardings (billboards) of various sizes and types including LED, vinyl, and backlight for rent to businesses, organizations, and individuals for promotional purposes and installing it at strategic locations, ensuring proper display and visibility.

The company is also in the business of purchase, sale and rentals of real estate property.

Revenue is recognised when there is reasonable certainty of its ultimate collection.

The revenue is recognised when the services under the contract is completed of substantially completed. The cost of services which are not recognised at reporting date is carried forward to subsequent reporting period. Revenue is recognised on the basis of services rendered to clients. The company recognizes revenue when the amount of revenue can be reliably measured, it is probable that future economic benefits will flow to the entity and specific criteria have been mapped for each of the companys activities as described below. The company bases its estimates on historical results, taking into consideration the type of customer, the type of section and specifics of each arrangement.

Revenue is recognised on the basis of direct measurements of the value to the customer of the services transferred to date relative to the remaining services promised under the contract. It includes the measurement of time period for which Hoardings were provided. Entity has a right of consideration from a customer in an amount that corresponds directly with the value to the customer of the entitys performance completed to date, the entity may recognise revenue in the amount to which the entity has a right to invoice.

In case of sale of real estate properties, the revenue is recognised when property in the goods are transferred to the buyer for a price or all significant risks and rewards of ownership have been transferred to the buyer and the assessee does not retain effective control of the goods transferred to a degree usually associated with ownership.

Principal Audit Procedures Performed

We conducted our audit in accordance with applicable auditing standards. Our procedures included, but were not limited to, an evaluation of the Companys revenue recognition policies to ensure compliance with applicable accounting standards, testing the effectiveness of internal controls over revenue recognition, and performing substantive testing of selected revenue transactions. We also conducted cut-off testing to verify that revenue was recognized in the appropriate period and reviewed significant contracts to assess the appropriateness of the timing of revenue recognition. Furthermore, we examined the reasonableness of managements estimates and judgments related to the recognition of revenue and ensured that all relevant disclosures were appropriately included in the financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the financial statement complies with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B,

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The impact of pending litigation has been duly disclosed in the financial statements, if any.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there existed any foreseeable losses

iii. There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund; hence the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise

iv. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

FOR VANDANA V. DODHIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Sd/- Dated: 21/05/2024 Place: MUMBAI VANDANA V. DODHIA PARTNER MEMBERSHIP NO.: 104000 FIRM REG No: 117812W UDIN: 24104000BKFJGF1740

ANNEXURE “A” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and other regulatory requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Bright Outdoor Media Limited (“the Company”) on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.)

i. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us , the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the company Except Office premises no. 801 to 804 at Cresent Tower with its basement parking forming part of land and building is held in the name of predecessors proprietary concern M/s. Bright Advertising Agency through its proprietor Mr. Yogesh Lakhani.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under during the year.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Inventories by which Inventories are verified once during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Monthly Statements is required to be submitted to the banks which are aligned with the books of accounts.

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other Parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Hence, clause (iii)(a), (iii)(b) & (iii)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public as covered under provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder.

vi. According to information & explanations gives to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, GST and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of duty of customs duty of excise, value added tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except as per the details given below (VAT, Service Tax)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amounts in Rupees Period to which the amounts relate Forum where the dispute is pending 1.Service Tax Act Service Tax 32.00Crores 01.04.2007 to 30.06.2017 In the opinion of management, Separate printing material wrongly treated as part of bundle services. Appeal Filed and pending before appellant authority

viii. According to information & explanations gives to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, government, or dues to debenture holder.

ix. (a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of Preferential equity allotment for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. x.

(b)During the year ended 31 March 2024, the Company has completed its Preferential Allotment of 6,20,000 equity shares to promoters and non-promoters of face value 10 each at an issue price of 502 per share (including share premium of 492 per share).

xi. According to information & explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xii. According to information & explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided by the Company in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

xiii. In our opinion and based on our examination of records of the company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid order is not applicable.

xiv. According to information & explanations given to us, the company has not entered into transactions with related parties. Hence, Clause (xiii) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid order is not applicable.

xv. According to information & explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them. Hence, Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xvi(c) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

(d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

xvii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year

xviii. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee n or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

xix. The provisions of Section 135 of Company Act are presently not applicable to the Company.

Hence reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

xx. This report pertains to standalone financial statements. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable

FOR VANDANA V. DODHIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Dated: 21/05/2024 Sd/- Place: MUMBAI VANDANA V. DODHIA PARTNER MEMBERSHIP NO.: 104000 FIRM REG No: 117812W UDIN: 24104000BKFJGF1740

ANNEXURE “B” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the internal financial controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bright Outdoor Media Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.