Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Share Price

485
(0.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:02:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open495
  • Day's High500
  • 52 Wk High572
  • Prev. Close482
  • Day's Low480
  • 52 Wk Low 381.1
  • Turnover (lac)8.48
  • P/E43.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value100.49
  • EPS11.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)705.62
  • Div. Yield0
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

495

Prev. Close

482

Turnover(Lac.)

8.48

Day's High

500

Day's Low

480

52 Week's High

572

52 Week's Low

381.1

Book Value

100.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

705.62

P/E

43.74

EPS

11.02

Divi. Yield

0

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.75%

Non-Promoter- 7.85%

Institutions: 7.85%

Non-Institutions: 22.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.55

13.93

10.13

5.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.66

85.25

26.61

29.23

Net Worth

146.21

99.18

36.74

34.29

Minority Interest

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bright Outdoor Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bright Outdoor Media Ltd

Summary

Bright Outdoor Media Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Bright Outdoor Media Private Limited dated September 29, 2005 at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Bright Outdoor Media Limited vide Special Resolution on October 24, 2022 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies dated November 24, 2022. Promoted by Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani and Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani, the Company is engaged in providing advertising media services consisting of Out of Home (OOH) media services. Their array of service hoardings includes Railway boards, Railway panels, Transfer stickers, Cinema slides, Promos, full train, Bus panels, Full Bus painting, Mobile sign truck, Kiosks, Traffic Booth, Toll Naka, Gantry and Vinyl. Apart from Out-of- Home (OOH) Advertising and providing various novel communication solutions to clients, it offers services assuring multicultural and ethnic Outdoor Advertising campaigns that engage audiences and achieve impact, for every creative need, idea and budget. Apart from business of providing advertising services, the Company is also engaged in real estate business which mainly includes sale and purchase of properties and on leave and license basis.In year 2007, the Company had purchased the business of M/s. Bright Advertising Agency vide Business Purchase and Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2007.
Company FAQs

What is the Bright Outdoor Media Ltd share price today?

The Bright Outdoor Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹485 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is ₹705.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is 43.74 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bright Outdoor Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is ₹381.1 and ₹572 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd?

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.66%, 6 Month at 5.82%, 3 Month at -3.02% and 1 Month at 2.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.76 %
Institutions - 7.86 %
Public - 22.38 %

