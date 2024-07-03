Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹495
Prev. Close₹482
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.48
Day's High₹500
Day's Low₹480
52 Week's High₹572
52 Week's Low₹381.1
Book Value₹100.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)705.62
P/E43.74
EPS11.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.55
13.93
10.13
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.66
85.25
26.61
29.23
Net Worth
146.21
99.18
36.74
34.29
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Bright Outdoor Media Ltd
Summary
Bright Outdoor Media Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Bright Outdoor Media Private Limited dated September 29, 2005 at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Bright Outdoor Media Limited vide Special Resolution on October 24, 2022 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies dated November 24, 2022. Promoted by Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani and Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani, the Company is engaged in providing advertising media services consisting of Out of Home (OOH) media services. Their array of service hoardings includes Railway boards, Railway panels, Transfer stickers, Cinema slides, Promos, full train, Bus panels, Full Bus painting, Mobile sign truck, Kiosks, Traffic Booth, Toll Naka, Gantry and Vinyl. Apart from Out-of- Home (OOH) Advertising and providing various novel communication solutions to clients, it offers services assuring multicultural and ethnic Outdoor Advertising campaigns that engage audiences and achieve impact, for every creative need, idea and budget. Apart from business of providing advertising services, the Company is also engaged in real estate business which mainly includes sale and purchase of properties and on leave and license basis.In year 2007, the Company had purchased the business of M/s. Bright Advertising Agency vide Business Purchase and Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2007. The seller,
Read More
The Bright Outdoor Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹485 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is ₹705.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is 43.74 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bright Outdoor Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is ₹381.1 and ₹572 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.66%, 6 Month at 5.82%, 3 Month at -3.02% and 1 Month at 2.36%.
