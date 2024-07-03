Summary

Bright Outdoor Media Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Bright Outdoor Media Private Limited dated September 29, 2005 at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Bright Outdoor Media Limited vide Special Resolution on October 24, 2022 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies dated November 24, 2022. Promoted by Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani and Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani, the Company is engaged in providing advertising media services consisting of Out of Home (OOH) media services. Their array of service hoardings includes Railway boards, Railway panels, Transfer stickers, Cinema slides, Promos, full train, Bus panels, Full Bus painting, Mobile sign truck, Kiosks, Traffic Booth, Toll Naka, Gantry and Vinyl. Apart from Out-of- Home (OOH) Advertising and providing various novel communication solutions to clients, it offers services assuring multicultural and ethnic Outdoor Advertising campaigns that engage audiences and achieve impact, for every creative need, idea and budget. Apart from business of providing advertising services, the Company is also engaged in real estate business which mainly includes sale and purchase of properties and on leave and license basis.In year 2007, the Company had purchased the business of M/s. Bright Advertising Agency vide Business Purchase and Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2007. The seller,

