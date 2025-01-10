Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.55
13.93
10.13
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.66
85.25
26.61
29.23
Net Worth
146.21
99.18
36.74
34.29
Minority Interest
Debt
13.26
33.61
40.83
48.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
159.51
132.79
77.57
82.39
Fixed Assets
15.14
3.66
3.89
4.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.06
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
110.67
76.69
71.14
75.8
Inventories
33.39
29.02
31.33
28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
62.67
45.79
36.46
41.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
41.92
23.73
20.23
20.67
Sundry Creditors
-15.91
-12.17
-8.74
-9.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.4
-9.68
-8.14
-5.44
Cash
33.48
52.16
2.24
2.05
Total Assets
159.52
132.8
77.57
82.39
