Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Balance Sheet

464.7
(-0.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.55

13.93

10.13

5.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.66

85.25

26.61

29.23

Net Worth

146.21

99.18

36.74

34.29

Minority Interest

Debt

13.26

33.61

40.83

48.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

159.51

132.79

77.57

82.39

Fixed Assets

15.14

3.66

3.89

4.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.06

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

110.67

76.69

71.14

75.8

Inventories

33.39

29.02

31.33

28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

62.67

45.79

36.46

41.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

41.92

23.73

20.23

20.67

Sundry Creditors

-15.91

-12.17

-8.74

-9.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.4

-9.68

-8.14

-5.44

Cash

33.48

52.16

2.24

2.05

Total Assets

159.52

132.8

77.57

82.39

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

