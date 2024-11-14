|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Ms. Swetha P Dabhi as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24 if any. The Board has approved Dividend @5% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity shares. Financial Results 31.03.2024 Please find attached Disclosure for Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Outcome for Board Meeting held on Tuesday, March 05, 2024 for Allotment of Equity shares
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Please find attached outcome of Board meeting of Bright Outdoor Media Limited under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares through preferential allotment and any other item with the approval of chairman of Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)
