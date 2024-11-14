iifl-logo-icon 1
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025

Bright Outdoor CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Ms. Swetha P Dabhi as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Board Meeting7 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor
Board Meeting21 May 20248 May 2024
Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24 if any. The Board has approved Dividend @5% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity shares. Financial Results 31.03.2024 Please find attached Disclosure for Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Outcome for Board Meeting held on Tuesday, March 05, 2024 for Allotment of Equity shares
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Please find attached outcome of Board meeting of Bright Outdoor Media Limited under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Bright Outdoor Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares through preferential allotment and any other item with the approval of chairman of Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

