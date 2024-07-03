Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Summary

Bright Outdoor Media Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Bright Outdoor Media Private Limited dated September 29, 2005 at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Bright Outdoor Media Limited vide Special Resolution on October 24, 2022 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies dated November 24, 2022. Promoted by Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani and Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani, the Company is engaged in providing advertising media services consisting of Out of Home (OOH) media services. Their array of service hoardings includes Railway boards, Railway panels, Transfer stickers, Cinema slides, Promos, full train, Bus panels, Full Bus painting, Mobile sign truck, Kiosks, Traffic Booth, Toll Naka, Gantry and Vinyl. Apart from Out-of- Home (OOH) Advertising and providing various novel communication solutions to clients, it offers services assuring multicultural and ethnic Outdoor Advertising campaigns that engage audiences and achieve impact, for every creative need, idea and budget. Apart from business of providing advertising services, the Company is also engaged in real estate business which mainly includes sale and purchase of properties and on leave and license basis.In year 2007, the Company had purchased the business of M/s. Bright Advertising Agency vide Business Purchase and Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2007. The seller, M/s. Bright Advertising Agency, has been carrying on the business of Outdoor Publicity and Advertisement. Whereas, Company purchased the entire running business as going concern with all assets of the said sole proprietorship concern.In 2020, the Company signed a Joint Venture Agreement with ZEST Enterprise and LP Verma Media Marketing Private Limited on November 03, 2020 for Construction of Solar Panel Structures along with Advertisement Displays at the back at Several Locations in Mumbai and subsequently submitted a proposal dated July 24, 2019 through the ZEST Enterprises, to the Mumbai Division, Western Railway for constructing, installing and operating solar panel structures along with the advertisement displays on the same under the NINFRIS policy of the Railways at seventeen different locations in Mumbai.In 2022, it signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Wallop Advertising Private Limited on April 14, 2022 for executing tender for Advertising Rights for a New Display for site C West side of Evening Traffic Facing CSMT on Suman Nagar Road under Bridge for a period of 05 years which was allotted to Wallop Advertising Private Limited.The Company launched an IPO of 38,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 55.48 Crore in March, 2023.