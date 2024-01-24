|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jan 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Newspaper Advertisement for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024) Gist of the Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Bright Outdoor Media Limited held on Tuesday 13th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Declaration of Voting Result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
