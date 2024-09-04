AGM 26/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Gist of the Proceeding of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, September 26, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)