To,

The Members,

Bright Outdoor Media Limited

The Board of Directors of the Company have great pleasure in presenting the 19th Boards Report of the Company together with Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. This report states compliance as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other rules and regulations as applicable to the Company.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The highlight of the financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized as follows:

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 10667.89 9150.35 Other Income 62.08 44.12 Total Income 10729.97 9194.47 Direct & other related expenses 7258.76 7067.07 Employee Benefit Expenses 335.33 278.86 Financial Cost 58.21 288.54 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 114.74 11 .65 Other Expenses 798.09 586.72 CSR expenses 10.26 0.00 Total Expenses 8575.38 8232.83 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 2154.58 961.64 Less: Exceptional items - - Profit/(Loss) before Tax 2154.58 961.64 Total Tax Expenses 550.75 251.21 Profit/(Loss) after tax 1603.83 710.44 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year - - Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year - - Earnings per Equity Share ( ) - Face value of 10/- each 11.45 6.94

2. BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW: BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company is engaged in the business of providing advertising services offering advertising media services consisting of Out of Home (OOH) media services. Our array of service hoardings includes Railway boards, Railway panels, Transfer stickers, Cinema slides, Promos, full train, Bus panels, Full Bus painting, Mobile sign truck, Kiosks, Traffic Booth, Toll Naka, Gantry and Vinyl. Apart from Out-of- Home (OOH) Advertising and providing various novel communication solutions to clients, our Company also offers services assuring multicultural and ethnic Outdoor Advertising campaigns that engage audiences and achieve impact, for every creative need, idea and budget. Apart from business of providing advertising services, our Company is also engaged in real estate business which mainly includes sale and purchase of properties and sharing the same on rental/leave and license basis.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

During the year under review, the Company has earned a total revenue of Rs. 10729.97 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs. 9194.47 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Company has recorded a profit (PBT) of Rs. 2154.58 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs. 961.64 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 1603.83 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 710.44 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

3. DIVIDEND/ TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of directors of the company recommended Dividend @5% (Rs 0.50/- paisa per equity share) for the financial year 2023-24.

In Financial year 2023-24 the reserve maintained with the Company is Rs. 13,165.76 lakhs while in the year 2022-23 reserve was Rs. 8,524.98 Lakhs.

Your Company has not transferred the profits for year ended March 31, 2024 to Reserves and Surplus.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

The board of directors of the company recommended dividend @ 5% (Rs. 0.50/- paisa per equity share) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

5. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time, during the year under review.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the Business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

7. CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs 15,00,00,000/- divided into 1,50,00,000 shares of Rs 10/- each.

ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 14,54,87,800/- divided into 1,45,48,780 Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review Company had issue 6,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs.502/- (Including premium of Rs. 492/- per share) Preferential Basis in accordance with the Special resolution passed by shareholders in the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

8. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY, AND JOINT VENTURES:

As on March 31, 2024 the Company has no Holding, Subsidiaries, Associate Company, and Joint Venture.

9. LISTING OF SHARES:

The Companys shares are listed on BSE SME platform with ISIN INE0OMI01019 & Script Code: 543831.

10. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2024 were as follows:

Sr. No Name of Director Designation Appointment/ Resignation Date of Appointment/ Cessation/ Change in Designation 1. Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani Chairman and Managing Director No Change 29/11/2022 2. 3. Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani Ameet Kumar Whole-Time Director Non-Executive, No Change No Change 29/11/2022 30/09/2022 4. Vilaschandra Mehta Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria Independent Director Non-Executive, No Change 29/11/2022 5. Roshan Suresh Oswal Independent Director Non-Executive, Independent Director No Change 29/11/2022 6. Shekhar M Manjrekar Chief Financial Officer No Change 29/11/2022 7. Khyati Mishra# Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Resignation 10/06/2023 8. Shivani Mishra* Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Appointment 20/06/2023

# Khyati Mishra had resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 10th June, 2023.

*Shivani Mishra had resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. August 16, 2024.

11. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfil the criteria of Independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Independent Director have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act. In view of the available time limit, those Independent Director who are required to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test as contemplated under Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, had committed to perform the test within time limit stipulated under the act. The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013.

12. BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETING:

Number of Board Meetings

The Board of Directors met 10 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. The intervening gap between two Board Meeting was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Secretarial Standard-1. The prescribed quorum was presented for all the Meetings and Directors of the Company actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

13. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Company has three committees viz; Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee which has been established as a part of the better Corporate Governance practices and is in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

I. Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria Chairman 2. Roshan Suresh Oswal Member 3. Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani Member

All the recommendation made by the Audit Committee in the financial year 2023-24 was approved by the Board.

Further the Committee members met 5 times during the year for conducting the Meeting.

II. Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Roshan Suresh Oswal Chairman 2. Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria Member 3. Ameet Kumar Vilaschandra Mehta Member

Further the Committee members met 1 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

III. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Roshan Suresh Oswal Chairman 2. Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria Member 3. Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani Member

Further the Committee members met 1 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

III. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company is constituted under the as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria Chairman 2. Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani Member 3. Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani Member

Further the Committee members met 1 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

14. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

CSR provides an opportunity to the Companies to effectively align its values and strategy for the benefits of the society, by contributing to the social, economic and environmental development of the society at large.

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are applicable to the Company on the basis of Audited financial Result as on 31st March, 2023,

Since the Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 29, 2022, has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company as per the above provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The composition of Committee is as follow:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria Chairman 2. Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani Member 3. Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani Member

Further the Board of directors has also approved the CSR policy formulated in accordance with the Act (as amended from time to time), guides the Company to serve the society.

The CSR policy may be accessed under the Investor section on the website of the Company at link www.brightoutdoor.com

Since the Provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 was applicable on the basis of Audited financial Result as on 31st March, 2023, the Company was compiled all the compliances and spent the required amount in CSR activities from F.Y. 2024-25. Further as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013 disclosure on CSR activities forming part of this Report is attached as Annexure E

15. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company believes that building a diverse and inclusive culture is integral to its success. A diverse Board, among others, will enhance the quality of decisions by utilizing different skills, qualifications, professional experience, and knowledge of the Board members necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced development. In terms of SEBI Listing Regulations and Act, the Company has in place Nomination & Remuneration Policy.

The said policy of the Company, inter alia, provides that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in the Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of directors and other matters as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force). The Policy also lays down broad guidelines for evaluation of performance of Board as a whole, Committees of the Board, individual directors including the chairperson and the Independent Directors. The aforesaid Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been uploaded on the website of your Company www.brightoutdoor.com

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Since the Company is listed on SME platform of BSE., the provisions of Corporate Governance are not applicable on the Company.

17. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Board members are provided with necessary documents/ brochures, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices, the website link is www.brightoutdoor.com

18. ANNUAL EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, a structured questionnaire was prepared for evaluating the performance of Board, its Committees and Individual Director including Independent Directors. The questionnaires were prepared after taking into consideration the various facets related to working of Board, its Committee and roles and responsibilities of Director. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors including Independent Directors on the basis of the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. Further, the performance of Board as a whole and committees were evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of various criteria. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

19. VIGIL MECHANISM FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism, through a Whistle Blower Policy, where Directors and employees can voice their genuine concerns or grievances about any unethical or unacceptable business practice. A whistle-blowing mechanism not only helps the Company in detection of fraud, but is also used as a corporate governance tool leading to prevention and deterrence of misconduct.

It provides direct excess to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization. The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at www.brightoutdoor.com

20. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of the Company has evaluated a risk management to monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risk and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GURANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The details of loans, guarantees or investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note to the Financial Statements.

22. MATERIAL ORDERS OF JUDICIAL BODIES/ REGULATORS

No order, whether significant and/or material has been passed by any regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

23. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE ACT:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the Period under review, were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. No materially significant related party transactions which required the approval of members, were entered into by the Company during the Period under review. Further, all related party transactions entered by the Company are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.

The particulars of the contracts or arrangements entered by the Company with related parties as referred to in Section 134(3)(h) read with section 188(1) of the Act and rules framed thereunder, in the Form No. AOC-2 are annexed and marked as Annexure-A.

24. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Vandana V. Dodhia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 117812W) was appointed as Statutory Auditor of Company for the period of 5 years i.e., from F.Y. 2023-24 to 2027-28 in terms of provisions of section 139 of the Act.

Further the Statutory Auditors have submitted their Report on the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which forms part of this Report. Also, there is no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the M/s Vandana V. Dodhia & Co. Statutory Auditor of Company in their Audit Report for the year under review.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Nikunj Kanabar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year under review. The Secretarial Audit report received from the Secretarial Auditors is annexed to this report marked as Annexure B and forms part of this report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

During the year under review, Mr. Prakash Dilip Ghanekar had been appointment as Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24.

AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Statutory Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors in the Auditors report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review.

The notes on accounts referred to the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation.

Secretarial Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors in the Secretarial Auditor report.

25. EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on the Companys website www.brightoutdoor.com

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS:

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) Report is included in this Report as Annexure - C.

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS

AND OUTGO:

The provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding the conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are not applicable to the Company considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

28. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in this Report as Annexure D which forms part of this Report.

29. HUMAN RESOURCES

The relations with the employees and associates continued to remain cordial throughout the year. The Directors of your Company wish to place on record their appreciation for the excellent team spirit and dedication displayed by the employees of the Company.

30. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. There exist at the group level an Internal Complaint Committee (‘ICC) constituted under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The group is strongly opposed to sexual harassment and employees are made aware about the consequences of such acts and about the constitution of ICC. During the year under review, no complaints were filed with the Committee under the provisions of the said Act in relation to the workplace/s of the Company.

31. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and Annual General Meetings.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

32. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, were not applicable to the Company upto March 31, 2024 and accordingly such accounts and records were not required to be maintained.

33. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

34. GREEN INITIATIVES

In compliance with Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2023-24 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories. Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report 2023-24 will also be available on the Companys website www.brightoutdoor.com

35. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

No application or proceeding was initiated in respect of the Company in terms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

36. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed:

a) The Financial Statements of the Company - comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended as on that date, have been prepared on a going concern basis following applicable accounting standards and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) Accounting policies selected were applied consistently and the judgments and estimates related to these financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and, of the profits and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities; d) Requisite Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company were laid down and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

e) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

37. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.