To,

The Members of

BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LIMITED Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March3i 2024 its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw to attention to:

We are unable to determine the consequential impact of certain specific transactions /matters and disclosures on the Standalone Financial Statements. Such specific transactions/ matters include:

1. The Company has not complied with provision if Ind AS- 119 for employee benefits.

2. The Company has not complied with the provisions of TDS under Income Tax Act.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the circumstances and facts of the audit and entity, there arent key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)0) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as agoing concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations except as mentioned in basis of qualified opinion paragraph, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except as mentioned in basis of qualified opinion paragraph

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and

(ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, however the same does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. We are informed that the Company is in process of upgrading the existing software which will have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, consequently, we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature of the said software.

Annexure A

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements".

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at the reasonable interval and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such verification.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Therefore, this clause is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company being a Non-Banking Finance Company, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) The Company being a Non-banking Finance company is in the business of as granting loans and advances in the nature of loans. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular except accounts which are overdue are classified as special mention accounts or non-performing assets as per RBI norms.

(d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days is Rs 152.7 Lakhs (principal plus interest). Based on the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion reasonable steps have not been taken by the company for recovery of principal and interest.

A) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company to which the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of CARO 2020 is not applicable.

(v) company has not received money by way of deposits or loan or any other form which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) As per information & explanation given by the management, the company has not required to maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, hence this clause is not Applicable to Companies.

(vii) (a) According to the records made available to us, company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were following outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

S.no. Nature of Dues Amount Due from 1 TDS on professional 5000/- 2019-20 2 Late filing fee on TDS returns 17800/- Prior to 20219-20 F.Y. 3 Interest on default of TDS payment 4838/- Prior to 20219-20 F.Y.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount* (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8,29,722 2003 CIT appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3147770 2018 CIT Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 598455 1995 ITAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 598455 1996 ITAT

(viii) As per the information and explanation provided to us and as represented to us, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we

are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not obtained money by way of term loans during the year hence this clause is not Applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, Company has not raised short term funds hence this clause not applicable.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures,

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of shares amounting to Rs. 81.5 Lakhs during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause xii is not applicable on the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements,

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

(b) The company is in the business of and has carried on the business of Non- Banking Financial activities during with valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) obtained from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on our examination, the company has incurred nil cash losses in current year and Rs. 8.48 lakhs cash losses in the previous financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 is not applicable on the company. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.