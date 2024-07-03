iifl-logo-icon 1
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

9.15
(-5.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:05:00 PM

  • Open9.72
  • Day's High9.98
  • 52 Wk High19.33
  • Prev. Close9.72
  • Day's Low9.06
  • 52 Wk Low 7.11
  • Turnover (lac)1.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.72

Prev. Close

9.72

Turnover(Lac.)

1.06

Day's High

9.98

Day's Low

9.06

52 Week's High

19.33

52 Week's Low

7.11

Book Value

4.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.58%

Non-Promoter- 75.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.46

5.65

5.65

5.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.13

-2.89

-2.8

-2.87

Net Worth

4.33

2.76

2.85

2.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.31

1.45

1.84

-4.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

J K Chaturvedi

Director

Ankur Chaturvedi

Managing Director & CFO

Siddharth Chaturvedi

Director

Nupur Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Limited, incorporated in 1990 is engaged in the leasing, shares transaction, and hire purchase businesses. The Company is a non banking finance company that is listed in Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. It has also been categorized asInvestment Company. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market.The Company came up with a Public Issue on July 16,1996 with an issue size of Rs 4,04,99,760 (Rs 10 per share offered at par) Post IPO, the paid up equity capital of the Company was Rs 5,64,85,000. In year 2000 the Company had incorporated a subsidiary company namely Brijlaxmi Infotech to undertake Software Development and other related business. It got income from the sale of shares and securities, dividend and interest.
Company FAQs

What is the Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹5.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd is 0 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹7.11 and ₹19.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.48%, 3 Years at 45.43%, 1 Year at 14.89%, 6 Month at 28.74%, 3 Month at -11.96% and 1 Month at -4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.42 %

