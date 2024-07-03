Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9.72
Prev. Close₹9.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.06
Day's High₹9.98
Day's Low₹9.06
52 Week's High₹19.33
52 Week's Low₹7.11
Book Value₹4.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.46
5.65
5.65
5.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.13
-2.89
-2.8
-2.87
Net Worth
4.33
2.76
2.85
2.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.31
1.45
1.84
-4.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
J K Chaturvedi
Director
Ankur Chaturvedi
Managing Director & CFO
Siddharth Chaturvedi
Director
Nupur Chaturvedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Limited, incorporated in 1990 is engaged in the leasing, shares transaction, and hire purchase businesses. The Company is a non banking finance company that is listed in Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. It has also been categorized asInvestment Company. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market.The Company came up with a Public Issue on July 16,1996 with an issue size of Rs 4,04,99,760 (Rs 10 per share offered at par) Post IPO, the paid up equity capital of the Company was Rs 5,64,85,000. In year 2000 the Company had incorporated a subsidiary company namely Brijlaxmi Infotech to undertake Software Development and other related business. It got income from the sale of shares and securities, dividend and interest.
Read More
The Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹5.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd is 0 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹7.11 and ₹19.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.48%, 3 Years at 45.43%, 1 Year at 14.89%, 6 Month at 28.74%, 3 Month at -11.96% and 1 Month at -4.71%.
