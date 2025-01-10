Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.46
5.65
5.65
5.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.13
-2.89
-2.8
-2.87
Net Worth
4.33
2.76
2.85
2.78
Minority Interest
Debt
17.05
18.33
9.9
1.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.38
21.09
12.75
4.17
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.12
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.28
0.54
-0.51
-0.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.8
1.18
0.46
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-0.58
-0.92
-0.57
Cash
0.44
2.43
0.51
0.03
Total Assets
0.8
3.17
0.22
0.08
