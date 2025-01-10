iifl-logo-icon 1
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

8.78
(4.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.46

5.65

5.65

5.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.13

-2.89

-2.8

-2.87

Net Worth

4.33

2.76

2.85

2.78

Minority Interest

Debt

17.05

18.33

9.9

1.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.38

21.09

12.75

4.17

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.12

0.14

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.28

0.54

-0.51

-0.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.8

1.18

0.46

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.06

-0.05

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-0.58

-0.92

-0.57

Cash

0.44

2.43

0.51

0.03

Total Assets

0.8

3.17

0.22

0.08

