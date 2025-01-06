Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.31
1.45
1.84
-4.88
Other operating items
Operating
-6.31
1.45
1.84
-4.88
Capital expenditure
0.09
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-6.22
1.45
1.84
-4.88
Equity raised
-5.36
-4.98
-4.98
-4.95
Investing
-0.59
0
0
0
Financing
6.08
11.47
11.94
10.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.09
7.94
8.8
0.2
