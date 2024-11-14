iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

7.63
(3.81%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:11:00 AM

Brijlaxmi Leas. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202415 Nov 2024
The intimation of Board Meeting is attached. Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board in its meeting held on 30 May, 2024 approved the appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Audited Results and Auditors Report Thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Dear Sir / Maam, The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 14th February, 2024 and the Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Reports received from Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. DBS & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Mumbai. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 06:25 pm and conclude at 06:35 pm. Kindly take the same on your records. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Brijlaxmi Leas.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.