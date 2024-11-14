|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|The intimation of Board Meeting is attached. Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board in its meeting held on 30 May, 2024 approved the appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Audited Results and Auditors Report Thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Dear Sir / Maam, The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 14th February, 2024 and the Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Reports received from Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. DBS & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Mumbai. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 06:25 pm and conclude at 06:35 pm. Kindly take the same on your records. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
