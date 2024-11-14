Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

The intimation of Board Meeting is attached. Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

BRIJLAXMI LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board in its meeting held on 30 May, 2024 approved the appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Audited Results and Auditors Report Thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024