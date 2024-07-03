Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Limited, incorporated in 1990 is engaged in the leasing, shares transaction, and hire purchase businesses. The Company is a non banking finance company that is listed in Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. It has also been categorized asInvestment Company. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market.The Company came up with a Public Issue on July 16,1996 with an issue size of Rs 4,04,99,760 (Rs 10 per share offered at par) Post IPO, the paid up equity capital of the Company was Rs 5,64,85,000. In year 2000 the Company had incorporated a subsidiary company namely Brijlaxmi Infotech to undertake Software Development and other related business. It got income from the sale of shares and securities, dividend and interest.