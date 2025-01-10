INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Unitholders of

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (the ”REIT”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profi t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) for the year ended 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity for the year ended 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Net Assets at fair value as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Total Return at fair value for the year ended 31 March 2024 and the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flow for the year ended 31 March 2024 as an additional disclosure in accordance with Paragraph 4.6 of Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/ financial CIR/2023/116 dated July 06, 2023 along with summary of the material accounting policies and select explanatory notes (together hereinafter referred as the “standalone financial statements”). finance. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations fied given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder read with Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/116 dated July 06, 2023 (the “REIT regulations”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conf finan ormity with the Indian Accounting Standards as defin ed in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with the REIT Regulations, of the state of affairs of the REIT as at 31 March 2024 profi , and its including other comprehensive income, cash flows, changes in unitholders equity for the year ended 31 March 2024, net assets at fair value as at 31 March 2024, its total return at fair value for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flow for the year ended 31 March 2024 and other information of the REIT.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA”), issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “ICAI”). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the REIT in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI and we have fulfi lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone l statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to Note 9(a)(i) of the standalone ial statements, which describes the presentation of “Unit Capital” as “Equity” to comply with REIT Regulations. Our opinion is not modi in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTER

Key audit matter is the matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone cial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Fair value of Investment in subsidiaries: Principal audit procedures performed: In accordance with REIT Regulations, the REIT discloses Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Return at Fair Value, which requires fair valuation of assets and liabilities. As at 31 March 2024, fair value of total assets was Rs.153,510.37 million; out of which fair value of investment in subsidiaries is Rs.151,092.22 million representing 98.4% of the fair value of total assets. Our audit procedures related to the forecasted market rent, terminal capitalization rates and discount rate used to determine the fair value of investment property included the following, among others: The fair value of investments in subsidiaries is primarily determined basis the fair value of the underlying investment property as at 31 March 2024 recorded in the books of accounts of its subsidiaries. We obtained the independent valuers valuation reports and reviewed the source of information used by the independent valuer in determining these assumptions by comparing the source of information amongst other to market survey performed by property consultant and recent market transaction for comparable properties. The fair value of investment property is determined by an independent external valuer using discounted cash flow method. We tested the reasonableness of inputs, shared by management with the independent valuer, by comparing it to source information used in preparing the inputs such as rent rolls (leasing activities of REIT). While there are several assumptions that are required to determine the fair value of investment property; assumptions with the highest degree of estimate, subjectivity and impact on fair values are forecasted market rent, terminal capitalization rate and discount rate. We evaluated the reasonableness of managements forecasted market rent by comparing it with sample of lease agreements for ongoing rentals, contractual lease escalations and other market information, as applicable. Auditing these assumptions required a high degree of auditor judgement as the estimates made by the independent external valuer contains significant measurement uncertainty. With the assistance of our fair valuation specialist, we evaluated the reasonableness of forecasted market rent, terminal capitalization rates and discount rate by comparing it with market information such as recent market transactions for comparable properties, discount rate used by other listed REITs for comparable properties, market surveys by property consultants and non-binding broker quotes, as applicable. Refer Standalone Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Standalone Statement of Total Return at Fair Value in the standalone financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

Brookprop Management Services Private Limited (the “Manager”) acting in its capacity as an Manager of REIT is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include financia the standalone l statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information iden above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone cial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Board of Directors of the Manager (the “Board”) is responsible for the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in unitholders equity, net asset at fair value, total return at fair value, Net Distributable Cash Flow and other financial information of the REIT in the conformity with the REIT Regulations, the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with REIT Regulations.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records for safeguarding the assets of the REIT and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone ial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of the Manager is responsible for assessing the REITs ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board either intends to liquidate the REIT or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board is also responsible for overseeing the cial reporting process of REIT.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably financ be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the such internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management of the Manager.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the REITs ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the REIT to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone ial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified finan misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

Based on our audit and as required by REIT regulations, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity, the Statement of Net Assets at fair value, the Statement of Total Return at fair value and the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account of REIT.

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 (as amended), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with REIT Regulations.