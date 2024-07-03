Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹281.31
Prev. Close₹281.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹262.77
Day's High₹285.6
Day's Low₹281.31
52 Week's High₹299.95
52 Week's Low₹241.01
Book Value₹279.63
Face Value₹274
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,267.46
P/E37.98
EPS7.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,910.14
8,655.67
8,986.73
8,177.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71.44
128.39
138.75
62.62
Net Worth
10,981.58
8,784.06
9,125.48
8,240.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
453.7
62.62
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
-1.22
0
Working capital
114.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
78.26
EBIT growth
624.49
Net profit growth
622.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,780.48
1,197
876.79
130.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,780.48
1,197
876.79
130.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
74.12
32.48
22.42
5.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
370.28
|46.31
|35,158.33
|-12.01
|7.26
|381.61
|-47.18
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
369.21
|27.38
|21,906.09
|197.87
|1.29
|291.79
|276.31
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
139.7
|20.42
|21,217.58
|254.41
|1.49
|307.06
|100.15
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
281.31
|37.98
|17,105.19
|166.3
|0
|114.88
|276.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Akila Krishnakumar
Independent Director
Shailesh V Haribhakti
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anuj Ranjan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ankur Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SAURABH JAIN
Summary
The Brookfield REIT has been settled by its Manager (solely as the settler, on behalf of its Sponsor) for the Initial Contribution. It was settled on July 17, 2020 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India as a contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a Trust Deed dated July 17, 2020. The Brookfield REIT registered with SEBI on September 14, 2020 at Mumbai as a real estate investment trust, pursuant to the REIT Regulations. Units of Brookfield India REIT were listed on both NSE and BSE on February 16, 2021.Listed on BSE and NSE, Brookfield India REIT is Indias first 100% institutionally managed real estate investment trust owning and operating Grade A office space. The sponsor of Brookfield India REIT is BSREP India Office Holdings V Pte. Ltd which is an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the flagship entity of the Brookfield Group with a 120-year legacy in managing a broad portfolio of assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit strategies.Brookfield India REIT is a leading owner of high-quality commercial real estate assets in India, generating consistent income streams. Since the inception in February 2021, the Trust has grown the portfolio strategically, now encompassing six Grade-A campus-style office parks across Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata - Indias key commercial gateway. Their sponsor and manager are an affiliate of Brookfield Corporation (formerly Brookfield Asset
The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹17267.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is 37.98 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brookfield India Real Estate Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹241.01 and ₹299.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.90%, 3 Years at -1.54%, 1 Year at 15.81%, 6 Month at 4.39%, 3 Month at -1.42% and 1 Month at -0.92%.
