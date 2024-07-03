Summary

The Brookfield REIT has been settled by its Manager (solely as the settler, on behalf of its Sponsor) for the Initial Contribution. It was settled on July 17, 2020 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India as a contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a Trust Deed dated July 17, 2020. The Brookfield REIT registered with SEBI on September 14, 2020 at Mumbai as a real estate investment trust, pursuant to the REIT Regulations. Units of Brookfield India REIT were listed on both NSE and BSE on February 16, 2021.Listed on BSE and NSE, Brookfield India REIT is Indias first 100% institutionally managed real estate investment trust owning and operating Grade A office space. The sponsor of Brookfield India REIT is BSREP India Office Holdings V Pte. Ltd which is an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the flagship entity of the Brookfield Group with a 120-year legacy in managing a broad portfolio of assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit strategies.Brookfield India REIT is a leading owner of high-quality commercial real estate assets in India, generating consistent income streams. Since the inception in February 2021, the Trust has grown the portfolio strategically, now encompassing six Grade-A campus-style office parks across Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata - Indias key commercial gateway. Their sponsor and manager are an affiliate of Brookfield Corporation (formerly Brookfield Asset

Read More