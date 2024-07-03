iifl-logo-icon 1
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Share Price

284.12
(1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:53 PM

  • Open281.31
  • Day's High285.6
  • 52 Wk High299.95
  • Prev. Close281.31
  • Day's Low281.31
  • 52 Wk Low 241.01
  • Turnover (lac)262.77
  • P/E37.98
  • Face Value274
  • Book Value279.63
  • EPS7.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,267.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Open

281.31

Prev. Close

281.31

Turnover(Lac.)

262.77

Day's High

285.6

Day's Low

281.31

52 Week's High

299.95

52 Week's Low

241.01

Book Value

279.63

Face Value

274

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,267.46

P/E

37.98

EPS

7.41

Divi. Yield

0

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.6

Record Date: 09 Nov, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.16%

Foreign: 40.16%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 34.97%

Institutions: 34.97%

Non-Institutions: 24.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,910.14

8,655.67

8,986.73

8,177.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

71.44

128.39

138.75

62.62

Net Worth

10,981.58

8,784.06

9,125.48

8,240.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

453.7

62.62

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

-1.22

0

Working capital

114.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

78.26

EBIT growth

624.49

Net profit growth

622.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,780.48

1,197

876.79

130.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,780.48

1,197

876.79

130.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

74.12

32.48

22.42

5.17

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

370.28

46.3135,158.33-12.017.26381.61-47.18

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

369.21

27.3821,906.09197.871.29291.79276.31

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

139.7

20.4221,217.58254.411.49307.06100.15

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

281.31

37.9817,105.19166.30114.88276.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Akila Krishnakumar

Independent Director

Shailesh V Haribhakti

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anuj Ranjan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ankur Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SAURABH JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Summary

The Brookfield REIT has been settled by its Manager (solely as the settler, on behalf of its Sponsor) for the Initial Contribution. It was settled on July 17, 2020 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India as a contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a Trust Deed dated July 17, 2020. The Brookfield REIT registered with SEBI on September 14, 2020 at Mumbai as a real estate investment trust, pursuant to the REIT Regulations. Units of Brookfield India REIT were listed on both NSE and BSE on February 16, 2021.Listed on BSE and NSE, Brookfield India REIT is Indias first 100% institutionally managed real estate investment trust owning and operating Grade A office space. The sponsor of Brookfield India REIT is BSREP India Office Holdings V Pte. Ltd which is an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the flagship entity of the Brookfield Group with a 120-year legacy in managing a broad portfolio of assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit strategies.Brookfield India REIT is a leading owner of high-quality commercial real estate assets in India, generating consistent income streams. Since the inception in February 2021, the Trust has grown the portfolio strategically, now encompassing six Grade-A campus-style office parks across Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata - Indias key commercial gateway. Their sponsor and manager are an affiliate of Brookfield Corporation (formerly Brookfield Asset
Company FAQs

What is the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust share price today?

The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹17267.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is 37.98 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brookfield India Real Estate Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹241.01 and ₹299.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.90%, 3 Years at -1.54%, 1 Year at 15.81%, 6 Month at 4.39%, 3 Month at -1.42% and 1 Month at -0.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 40.16 %
Institutions - 34.97 %
Public - 24.86 %

