|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of the 4th annual report of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust along with the notice of 4th annual meeting of unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Summary of proceedings of the Annual Meeting of unitholders of Brookfield India RealEstate Trust held on July 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
