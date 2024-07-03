Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1,244.58
894.58
625.88
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,244.58
894.58
625.88
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.29
27.18
11.94
0
Total Income
1,300.87
921.75
637.82
0
Total Expenditure
387.56
285.91
182.28
1.89
PBIDT
913.32
635.84
455.54
-1.89
Interest
577.54
317.81
127.98
0
PBDT
335.78
318.03
327.55
-1.89
Depreciation
308.51
204.69
141.94
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.29
2.04
1.5
0
Deferred Tax
30.46
12.77
-17.69
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.48
98.54
201.8
-1.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.48
98.54
201.8
-1.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.48
98.54
201.8
-1.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.23
2.94
6.66
7.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11,107.93
8,742.79
8,087.73
65.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
73.38
71.07
72.78
0
PBDTM(%)
26.97
35.55
52.33
0
PATM(%)
-0.68
11.01
32.24
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.