Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Nine Monthly Results

289.17
(0.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

1,244.58

894.58

625.88

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,244.58

894.58

625.88

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.29

27.18

11.94

0

Total Income

1,300.87

921.75

637.82

0

Total Expenditure

387.56

285.91

182.28

1.89

PBIDT

913.32

635.84

455.54

-1.89

Interest

577.54

317.81

127.98

0

PBDT

335.78

318.03

327.55

-1.89

Depreciation

308.51

204.69

141.94

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.29

2.04

1.5

0

Deferred Tax

30.46

12.77

-17.69

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.48

98.54

201.8

-1.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.48

98.54

201.8

-1.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.48

98.54

201.8

-1.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.23

2.94

6.66

7.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11,107.93

8,742.79

8,087.73

65.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

73.38

71.07

72.78

0

PBDTM(%)

26.97

35.55

52.33

0

PATM(%)

-0.68

11.01

32.24

0

