iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Key Ratios

289.49
(-0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

569.6

Op profit growth

649.2

EBIT growth

671.63

Net profit growth

873.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

70.52

63.02

EBIT margin

49.3

42.78

Net profit margin

28.08

19.32

RoCE

3.54

RoNW

0.72

RoA

0.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

22.1

0

Cash EPS

1.12

-0.21

Book value per share

265.06

270.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

277.05

-1,060.66

P/B

1.17

0.82

EV/EBIDTA

25.25

97.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

9.85

69.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.7

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-125.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.07

-1.36

Net debt / equity

0.55

0.21

Net debt / op. profit

7.98

21.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.27

-0.18

Employee costs

-2.24

-2.14

Other costs

-26.95

-34.63

Brookfield India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.