Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
569.6
Op profit growth
649.2
EBIT growth
671.63
Net profit growth
873.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
70.52
63.02
EBIT margin
49.3
42.78
Net profit margin
28.08
19.32
RoCE
3.54
RoNW
0.72
RoA
0.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
22.1
0
Cash EPS
1.12
-0.21
Book value per share
265.06
270.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
277.05
-1,060.66
P/B
1.17
0.82
EV/EBIDTA
25.25
97.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
9.85
69.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.7
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-125.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.07
-1.36
Net debt / equity
0.55
0.21
Net debt / op. profit
7.98
21.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.27
-0.18
Employee costs
-2.24
-2.14
Other costs
-26.95
-34.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.