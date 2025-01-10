Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,910.14
8,655.67
8,986.73
8,177.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71.44
128.39
138.75
62.62
Net Worth
10,981.58
8,784.06
9,125.48
8,240.1
Minority Interest
Debt
728.49
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.56
11.27
0
0
Total Liabilities
11,712.63
8,795.33
9,125.48
8,240.1
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,537.32
6,332.29
6,296.59
4,504.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,936.03
2,294.77
2,653.37
3,573.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1,951.94
2,302.29
2,658.48
3,707.8
Sundry Creditors
-5.13
-4.1
-3.17
-2.18
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-10.78
-3.42
-1.94
-131.83
Cash
239.29
168.28
175.51
161.83
Total Assets
11,712.64
8,795.34
9,125.47
8,240.11
