Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Balance Sheet

288.94
(0.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,910.14

8,655.67

8,986.73

8,177.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

71.44

128.39

138.75

62.62

Net Worth

10,981.58

8,784.06

9,125.48

8,240.1

Minority Interest

Debt

728.49

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.56

11.27

0

0

Total Liabilities

11,712.63

8,795.33

9,125.48

8,240.1

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9,537.32

6,332.29

6,296.59

4,504.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,936.03

2,294.77

2,653.37

3,573.79

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1,951.94

2,302.29

2,658.48

3,707.8

Sundry Creditors

-5.13

-4.1

-3.17

-2.18

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-10.78

-3.42

-1.94

-131.83

Cash

239.29

168.28

175.51

161.83

Total Assets

11,712.64

8,795.34

9,125.47

8,240.11

