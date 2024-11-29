Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Investor presentation, Press release and other matters.. approved the convening of an Extraordinary Meeting (EM) of unitholders of Brookfield India REIT and issue of notice for such extraordinary meeting to be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through video-conferencing / other audio visual means, for seeking approval of the unitholders for raising of funds through an institutional placement(s) of units not exceeding ?35,000 million in one or more placements Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of voting results of the Extraordinary Meeting of the unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust held on Friday, November 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2024) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)