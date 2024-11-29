iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust EGM

289.49
(-0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Brookfield India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Investor presentation, Press release and other matters.. approved the convening of an Extraordinary Meeting (EM) of unitholders of Brookfield India REIT and issue of notice for such extraordinary meeting to be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through video-conferencing / other audio visual means, for seeking approval of the unitholders for raising of funds through an institutional placement(s) of units not exceeding ?35,000 million in one or more placements Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of voting results of the Extraordinary Meeting of the unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust held on Friday, November 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2024) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
EGM16 May 202414 Jun 2024
Approved the convening of an extraordinary meeting (EM) of unitholders of Brookfield India REIT and issue of notice for such extraordinary meeting to be held on Friday, June 14th, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through video-conferencing / other audio visual means, for seeking approval of the unitholders for Preferential Issue. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the notice of extraordinary meeting dated May 15, 2024, for conducting the Extraordinary Meeting of the unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust scheduled to be held on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference/ other Audio-Visual Means and Transaction Document dated May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)

Brookfield India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.