|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Investor presentation, Press release and other matters.. approved the convening of an Extraordinary Meeting (EM) of unitholders of Brookfield India REIT and issue of notice for such extraordinary meeting to be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through video-conferencing / other audio visual means, for seeking approval of the unitholders for raising of funds through an institutional placement(s) of units not exceeding ?35,000 million in one or more placements Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of voting results of the Extraordinary Meeting of the unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust held on Friday, November 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2024) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
|EGM
|16 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Approved the convening of an extraordinary meeting (EM) of unitholders of Brookfield India REIT and issue of notice for such extraordinary meeting to be held on Friday, June 14th, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through video-conferencing / other audio visual means, for seeking approval of the unitholders for Preferential Issue. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the notice of extraordinary meeting dated May 15, 2024, for conducting the Extraordinary Meeting of the unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust scheduled to be held on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference/ other Audio-Visual Means and Transaction Document dated May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
