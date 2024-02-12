|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|4.6
|1.67
|Final
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Financial Results
|Dividend
|7 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|15 Aug 2024
|4.5
|1.63
|Final
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on August 7, 2024 - Financial Results Declared distribution of ? 2160.07 million / ? 4.50 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The distribution comprises of ? 859.23 million/ ? 1.79 per unit in the form of interest payment on shareholder loan, CCDs and NCDs, ? 1,022.43 million / ? 2.13 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV debt and NCDs, ? 244.81 million / ? 0.51 per unit in the form of dividend and the balance ? 33.60 million / ? 0.07 per unit in the form of interest on fixed deposit.
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|4.75
|1.72
|Final
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared distribution of ? ? 2,085.66 million / ? 4.75 per unit for the quarter ended March 31,2024. The distribution comprises of ? 957.21 million/ ? 2.18 per unit in the form of interes payment on shareholder loan, CCDs and NCDs, ? 1,102.10 million / ? 2.51 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV debt and NCDs and the balance ? 26.35 million / ? 0.06 per unit in the form of interest on fixed deposit.
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|4.75
|1.72
|Final
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of Brookprop ManagementServices Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, heldon February 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.