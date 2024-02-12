iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Dividend

290.38
(0.88%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Brookfield India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Nov 20248 Nov 20249 Nov 20244.61.67Final
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Financial Results
Dividend7 Aug 202414 Aug 202415 Aug 20244.51.63Final
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on August 7, 2024 - Financial Results Declared distribution of ? 2160.07 million / ? 4.50 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The distribution comprises of ? 859.23 million/ ? 1.79 per unit in the form of interest payment on shareholder loan, CCDs and NCDs, ? 1,022.43 million / ? 2.13 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV debt and NCDs, ? 244.81 million / ? 0.51 per unit in the form of dividend and the balance ? 33.60 million / ? 0.07 per unit in the form of interest on fixed deposit.
Dividend16 May 202424 May 202424 May 20244.751.72Final
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared distribution of ? ? 2,085.66 million / ? 4.75 per unit for the quarter ended March 31,2024. The distribution comprises of ? 957.21 million/ ? 2.18 per unit in the form of interes payment on shareholder loan, CCDs and NCDs, ? 1,102.10 million / ? 2.51 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV debt and NCDs and the balance ? 26.35 million / ? 0.06 per unit in the form of interest on fixed deposit.
Dividend12 Feb 202420 Feb 202420 Feb 20244.751.72Final
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of Brookprop ManagementServices Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, heldon February 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Brookfield India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.