Dividend 6 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024 4.6 1.67 Final

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Financial Results

Dividend 7 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024 15 Aug 2024 4.5 1.63 Final

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on August 7, 2024 - Financial Results Declared distribution of ? 2160.07 million / ? 4.50 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The distribution comprises of ? 859.23 million/ ? 1.79 per unit in the form of interest payment on shareholder loan, CCDs and NCDs, ? 1,022.43 million / ? 2.13 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV debt and NCDs, ? 244.81 million / ? 0.51 per unit in the form of dividend and the balance ? 33.60 million / ? 0.07 per unit in the form of interest on fixed deposit.

Dividend 16 May 2024 24 May 2024 24 May 2024 4.75 1.72 Final

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared distribution of ? ? 2,085.66 million / ? 4.75 per unit for the quarter ended March 31,2024. The distribution comprises of ? 957.21 million/ ? 2.18 per unit in the form of interes payment on shareholder loan, CCDs and NCDs, ? 1,102.10 million / ? 2.51 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV debt and NCDs and the balance ? 26.35 million / ? 0.06 per unit in the form of interest on fixed deposit.

Dividend 12 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024 4.75 1.72 Final