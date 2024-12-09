iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Board Meeting

287.84
(0.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Brookfield India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the meeting of the Issue Committee of the Board of Directors ofBrookprop Management Services Private Limited, the manager of Brookfield IndiaReal Estate Trust held on December 9, 2024. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on November 6, 2024. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 01.11.2024) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Financial Results Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on November 6, 2024 - Investor presentation, Press release and other matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on August 07, 2024. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, held on August 7, 2024 - Financial Results (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the fund-raising options byBrookfield India Real Estate Trust. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/05/2024) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 Press release, investor presentation and other matters.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on February 12, 2024. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of Brookprop ManagementServices Private Limited, the Manager to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, heldon February 12, 2024. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Brookfield India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.