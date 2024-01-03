To the Members of BWL Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

I. Qualified Opinion

I. We have audited the financial statements of BWL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2023 and its loss ,changes inequity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

II. Basis for Qualified Opinion

i) Treatments of gratuity and leave salary are not in conformity with IND-AS–19 impacts thereof are not readily ascertainable. (Refer Note No 3 (25)

ii) Depreciation on components as laid down in foot note – 4 Schedule II of Companies Act, 2013 for implementation from financial results of 31st March, 2016 has not been accounted for (Refer Note No. 3 (30).

III. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matters describe dbelow:

Sr.No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1 The accounts of the company have been drawn up on going concern assumption notwithstanding continuous erosion of net worth and suspension of work in the fluctuate over a number of period Principal Audit Procedures we are unable to comment on extent of adjustments that may be necessitated against assets and liabilities of the company if company ceases to continue as a going concern following adverse predicament. 2. Litigations and claims –provisions and contingent liabilities Our key procedures included the following: As disclosed in Notes detailing contingent liability and provision for contingencies, the company is involved in direct, indirect tax and other litigations (‘litigations) that are pending with different statutory authorities .Whether a liability is recognized or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements is inherently judgmental and dependent on a number of significant assumptions and assessments. The amounts involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. • Assessed the appropriates of the company accounting policies, including those relating to provision and contingent liability by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; Assessed the company process for identification of the pending litigations and completeness for financial reporting and also for monitoring of significant developments in relation to such pending litigations; • Engaged subject matter specialists to gain an understanding of the current status of litigations and monitored changes in the disputes, if any, through discussions with the management and by reading external advice received by the company, where relevant, to establish that the provisions had been appropriately recognized or disclosed as required; • Assessed the company assumptions and estimates in respect of litigations, including the liabilities or provisions recognized or contingent liabilities disclosed in the financial statements. This involved assessing the probability of an unfavorable outcome of a given proceeding and the reliability of estimates of related amounts; • Performed substantive procedures on the underlying calculations supporting the provisions recorded; Assessed the managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases; and considering the appropriateness of the companys description of the disclosures related to litigations and whether these adequately presented in the Stand alone financial statements. 3. A number of claims totaling Rs.7.26 crores approximately has been lodged by the company against BSNL on various issues. • Necessary papers including the order of honourable Supreme Court have been verified by us in order to ensure the correctness of accounting of the said claim. (Refer Note No 3(18)

IV Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report there on;

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shares holders information, but does not include the Financial Statements and auditors report there on. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon .

In connection with our audit of financial statements, our responsibility is to read the information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we were required to Report that fact.We have nothing to Report in this regard.

V. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND-AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. The respective board of Directors of the companies are also responsible for maintenanceadequateaccountingrecordsinaccordancewiththeprovisionsoftheActforsafeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that giveatrueandfairviewandarefreefrommaterialmisstatement,whetherduetofraudorerror.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors of the company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has o realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

VI. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an auditing accordance with SAs ,we exercise professional judgment and maintain professionals keep criticism through out the audit.We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financialcontrolssysteminplaceandtheoperatingeffectivenessofsuchcontrols.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimatesandrelateddisclosuresmadebymanagement.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the company to express an opinion on the financialstatements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of such entities included in financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

VII. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure -2 statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. AsrequiredbySection143(3)of theAct,wereportthat:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief we are necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books..

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of changes in Equities and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualifiedon March 31st, 2023 from being appointed as a directors in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure – 1.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended ;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in itsfinancialstatements–ReferNote3 (21) to the financial statements.

ii. The Company does not has any material foreseeable loss arising out of derivative contract

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The management has represented that, the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either barrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities (intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that , to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding entities"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("ultimate beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the funding parties or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has com to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (ii) and (iii) of Rule ii(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. In view of accumulated loss Company did not declare and paid dividend during the

Current year and also in the previous year.

G. BASU & COMPANY

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

R . NO . – 301174E

PARTNER

(G . GUHA)

(M . NO – 054702 )

UDIN : 23054702BGYGZL7702

Place : Kolkata

Date : 22nd May 2023.

Annexure-1

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BWL Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of theCompanyfortheyearendedonthatdate.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, includingthe assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financialreporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Besides since the productive activities are under suspension, application of IFC for financial reporting applied in limited context for the company.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting in limited context of its functionary and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31stMarch 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

G. BASU & COMPANY

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

R . NO . – 301174E

PARTNER

(G . GUHA)

(M . NO – 054702 )

UDIN : 23054702BGYGZL7702

Place : Kolkata

Date : 22nd May 2023.

Annexure-2

Report on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 i. a.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

b. The Company has no Intangible assets.

c. The property and plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. As informed no material discrepancies between book records and the physical inventories have been noticed on such verification.

d. As per Information and Explanations given to us immovable properties held in the name of the Company. As the Company has taken no loan from Bank / Financial Institutions the immovable property has not been charged.

e. The company has not revalued its property. Plant and Equipment during the year.

f. No proceedings were been initiated or pending against the company for holding Benami property under the provision of Benami property Transaction Act, 1988(45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. a. The inventories have been physically verified during the year by management and as reported no material discrepancies were noticed. However, in our opinion the exercise verification needs to be more elaborative including technical evaluation of each item in the context of utility for the purpose of due identification of unusable stock for the purpose of assessment of realizable value in genuine prospective.

b. The Company has not availed or been sanctioned any working capital loan from Banks or Financial Institutions at any point during the year.

iii. a. The Company has not made investments, provided any guarantee or Security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans , secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited

Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. The Company has no subsidiary and granted loans.

iv. The company has not given any loans, guarantees, securities or make investments under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. Maintenance of cost records and accounts has not been prescribed by the Central Government undersubsection(1)ofSection148oftheCompaniesAct,2013.

vii. a. According to information and explanations given to us, ‘the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authority to the extent applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date of they become payable..

b. The dues on account on sales tax, Excise Duty, and Customs duty disputed by the company and not being paid,vis-?-visforums where such disputes are pending are mentioned below:-

Particulars Forum where Dispute is pending Amount (Rs.) in00 Year of demand Nature of dues Levy of sales tax on sale of wires manufacture out of tax paid wire rod High Court Chattisgarh 2, 143.82 1987-88 Board of Revenue 2,22,024.24 1997-98,1999-2000 & 2001-2002 -do - Sales Tax Addl. Commissioner 4,09,195.97 1983-84, 1986-87, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 2000-01 -do- 2003-04 & 2005-06, Deputy Commissioner 21,590.19 1984-85,1992-93 & 2002-03 -do- Excise Duty High Court Chattisgarh 8,730.13 1987-88 Levy of Excise duty on sales of Zinc ash & dross CustomsDuty Commissioner 2,467.56 1980-81 Levy of additional custom duty on import of wire rod Appellate 3,339.63 1980-81 -do- Tribunal ESI dues for the period when the company provided medical facility to theworkers as per order of Honble Supreme Court. E.S.I. High Court 1,32,427.53 1991-98

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts and nothing have been surrendered or disclose as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961)

ix. The Company has not defaulted in repayments of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon.

x. a. The Company did not raise any money by way of Initial Public Offer or (including debt instruments) further Public Offer

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of Shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year

xi. a. Based upon the audit procedures performed on information and explanations given by the management to us , we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud On the Company by its Officers or Employees has been noticed or reported during the year and during the course of our audit

b. No report under sub-section(12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with Central Government.

c. According to the information given to us no whistle – blower complaints received during the year by the Company

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. The Company has Internal Audit Systems commensurate with the size and nature of its business

xv. The Company has no entered in to any non – cash transactions with directors.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-I A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. The Company has incurred Cash Losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year on expiry of term of five years.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements , our knowledge of the Board of Director and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that our statement is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the company as and when fall due.

xx. The Company has no project in hand which is ongoing.

G. BASU & COMPANY

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

R . NO . – 301174E

PARTNER

(G . GUHA)

(M . NO – 054702 )

UDIN : 23054702BGYGZL7702

Place : Kolkata

Date : 22nd May 2023.