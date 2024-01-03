BWL Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,142.9
|36.46
|2,79,490.93
|2,178
|0.31
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
168.7
|14.21
|2,10,597.1
|3,523.25
|2.13
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,063.8
|22.47
|1,08,516.97
|1,623.9
|0.19
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
737.9
|22.97
|60,833.92
|641.64
|0.41
|10,340.51
|196.46
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
134.7
|19.64
|55,638.18
|685.48
|1.19
|25,921.46
|134.74
