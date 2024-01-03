BWL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.79
-0.77
-0.76
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1
0.18
-0.04
-0.74
Other operating items
Operating
-1.54
-0.65
-0.85
-1.53
Capital expenditure
-0.03
-0.03
-0.07
0.23
Free cash flow
-1.58
-0.68
-0.92
-1.3
Equity raised
-28.72
-27.13
-26.07
-22.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.95
14.65
13.84
16.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.35
-13.16
-13.16
-7.73
