BWL Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.01
7.01
7.01
7.01
Preference Capital
2.34
2.34
2.34
2.34
Reserves
-15.7
-15.16
-14.87
-14.36
Net Worth
-6.35
-5.81
-5.52
-5.01
Minority Interest
Debt
6.21
8.34
8.17
7.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.14
2.53
2.65
2.77
Fixed Assets
0.2
0.24
0.33
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.25
0.08
0.99
0.07
Inventories
0.04
0.07
0.07
0.07
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.27
0.3
1.13
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.07
-0.06
-0.11
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.45
-0.22
-0.15
-0.07
Cash
2.91
2.22
1.32
2.29
Total Assets
-0.14
2.54
2.64
2.76
