BWL Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.01

7.01

7.01

7.01

Preference Capital

2.34

2.34

2.34

2.34

Reserves

-15.7

-15.16

-14.87

-14.36

Net Worth

-6.35

-5.81

-5.52

-5.01

Minority Interest

Debt

6.21

8.34

8.17

7.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.14

2.53

2.65

2.77

Fixed Assets

0.2

0.24

0.33

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.25

0.08

0.99

0.07

Inventories

0.04

0.07

0.07

0.07

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.27

0.3

1.13

0.18

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.07

-0.06

-0.11

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.45

-0.22

-0.15

-0.07

Cash

2.91

2.22

1.32

2.29

Total Assets

-0.14

2.54

2.64

2.76

