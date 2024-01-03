Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.35
-0.34
-0.3
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.28
-0.5
-0.54
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.66
-0.86
-0.89
-0.87
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.1
0.16
0.15
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.79
-0.77
-0.76
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.5
-0.79
-0.77
-0.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.5
-0.79
-0.77
-0.76
yoy growth (%)
-36.03
2.97
1.49
59.59
NPM
0
0
0
0
