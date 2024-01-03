iifl-logo

C K K Retail Mart Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.48

7.48

7.48

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.05

18.69

6.75

1.84

Net Worth

42.53

26.17

14.23

1.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.53

26.17

14.25

1.87

Fixed Assets

1.43

2.08

0.11

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.3

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.03

0.01

0

Networking Capital

25.55

11.11

8.19

1.7

Inventories

32.19

8.2

1.45

0.33

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.18

27.14

5.96

23.26

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.75

3.04

5.11

3.3

Sundry Creditors

-15.37

-24.12

-1.89

-2.33

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.2

-3.15

-2.44

-22.86

Cash

15.42

11.66

5.94

0.17

Total Assets

42.52

26.18

14.25

1.87

C K K Retail Mart Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

