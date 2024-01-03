C K K Retail Mart Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
7.48
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.05
18.69
6.75
1.84
Net Worth
42.53
26.17
14.23
1.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.53
26.17
14.25
1.87
Fixed Assets
1.43
2.08
0.11
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.3
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.03
0.01
0
Networking Capital
25.55
11.11
8.19
1.7
Inventories
32.19
8.2
1.45
0.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.18
27.14
5.96
23.26
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.75
3.04
5.11
3.3
Sundry Creditors
-15.37
-24.12
-1.89
-2.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.2
-3.15
-2.44
-22.86
Cash
15.42
11.66
5.94
0.17
Total Assets
42.52
26.18
14.25
1.87
