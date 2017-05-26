To The Members of CALS REFINERIES LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CALS REFINERIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements, that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys management and Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

Attention of the matters is invited to note no.28(d) of the notes to accounts regarding the financial statements of the company having been prepared on a Going Concern basis, not withstanding that due to continuous losses incurred by the company during the past years and current year, the accumulated losses of the Company have far exceeded its Net Worth resulting in negative net worth on Balance Sheet date. The company has written-off a substantial part of its Fixed Asset during earlier years. This situation indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast a significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as going concern.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:-

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2017;

b) in the case of the statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the period ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Emphasis of matter

Without qualifying our opinion we draw attention to:

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initially put restriction on any further issue of equity shares or any other instruments convertible into equity shares or any other security by the Company for a period of ten years vide its interim order dated 21st September, 2011. In its final order dated 23rd October, 2013 the same order was upheld. The Company as on date of the final order has undergone such prohibition for approximately two years thus the restriction will be reduced effectively to eight years from the date of the final order. The Company is in appeal against the order of SEBI Dated 23rd October, 2013 alleging siphoning of funds in Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). The matter is sub-judice and the impact, if any, of the outcome of the same cannot be ascertained at this stage.

(b) The company has share application money pending allotment for a period of more than two years and cannot issue shares in view of the Order of SEBI as aforesaid.

(c) Trade payables appearing in the books of accounts are subject to confirmation and reconciliation, if any. One of the creditors, Karan Nirman Udyog Private Limited, to which Rs. 5 million payable has filed an winding up petition in the Honble High Court of Delhi for the recovery of the said amount, the proceeding in the matter in undergoing, the company has challenged the payment of the said amount.

(d) The amount of Rs. 5,862.11 million under Disputed Duties/Tax Demands pertains to the Income Tax orders issued for the A.Y. 2008-09 and 201415 for Rs. 5860.28 million and Rs. 1.83 million respectively. The assessment order for the assessment year 2008-09 related to the assessment u/s 148 relating to the issuance of GDRs, however assessment proceedings for A.Y. 2014-15 pertains to the normal assessment, i.e., assessment u/s 143 (3) of the Income Tax Act,1961. The Appeal is filed by the company.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2017, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial positions in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 22 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise

(iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise

(iv) The Company had provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November to 30th December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For VATSS & Associates, Regn. No.017573N Chartered Accountants Place : New Delhi Suresh Arora Date : 26.05.2017 Partner (M/N: 90862)

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CALS REFINERIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance or adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation or reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013,

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment or the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods arc subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For VATSS & Associates, Regn. No.017573N Chartered Accountants Place : New Delhi Suresh Arora Date : 26.05.2017 Partner (M/N: 90862)

ANNEXURE "B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of CALS REFINERIES LIMITED on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets ;

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the company;

(ii) The nature of business of the Company does not require it to have any inventory. Hence, the requirement of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the Company;

(iii) As informed to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act,2013. Hence clauses 3(iii) (a) to (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies(Acceptance of Deposit) Rules,2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31,2017 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty and Excise Duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(viii) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any loans from any financial institutions, banks or debenture holder and hence the question of defaulting in repayment of dues does not arise.

(ix) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(x) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion, the Company has not paid any managerial remuneration. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xv) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.