Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,538.8
|59.05
|20,82,376.32
|11,217
|0.36
|1,32,962
|401.32
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
153.8
|18.94
|2,17,184.65
|7,264.85
|1.95
|1,94,967.02
|126.77
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
355.5
|10.56
|1,54,233.87
|3,214.06
|2.77
|1,11,178.96
|186.76
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
452.7
|13.08
|96,326.53
|3,354.98
|2.32
|1,08,933.13
|215.98
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
144.9
|499.66
|25,395.16
|363.14
|0
|24,595.87
|73.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.