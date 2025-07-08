Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹0.1
Prev. Close₹0.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹0.1
Day's Low₹0.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
830.98
830.98
830.98
830.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-851.88
-850.04
-848.77
-288.48
Net Worth
-20.9
-19.05
-17.79
542.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.36
-0.64
-0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.06
-1.26
-1.49
-10.24
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
-0.08
95.77
-10.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-28.8
4.67
-38.21
4.96
EBIT growth
-15.42
-15.62
-27.21
54.73
Net profit growth
45.56
-99.77
10,033.2
-28.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,538.8
|59.05
|20,82,376.32
|11,217
|0.36
|1,32,962
|401.32
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
153.8
|18.94
|2,17,184.65
|7,264.85
|1.95
|1,94,967.02
|126.77
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
355.5
|10.56
|1,54,233.87
|3,214.06
|2.77
|1,11,178.96
|186.76
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
452.7
|13.08
|96,326.53
|3,354.98
|2.32
|1,08,933.13
|215.98
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
144.9
|499.66
|25,395.16
|363.14
|0
|24,595.87
|73.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Suvindra Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
Gagan Singhal
Addtnl Independent Director
Shailesh Kumar Singh
Unit No 209 2nd Floor,
Suneja Tower-II District Centr,
New Delhi - 110058
Tel: -
Website: http://www.cals.in; www.calsrefineries.com
Email: info@calsrefineries.com
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149-52
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcsdel@vsnl.com
Summary
Cals Refineries Ltd earlier known as Cals Ltd was incorporated on the July 25, 1984 as a private limited company. Sarvesh Goorha originally promoted the company as a hardware company and now, the comp...
