iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Cals Refineries Ltd Share Price Live

0.1
(0.00%)
May 6, 2019|01:26:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.1
  • Day's High0.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.1
  • Day's Low0.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cals Refineries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

0.1

Prev. Close

0.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

0.1

Day's Low

0.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cals Refineries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cals Refineries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cals Refineries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.38%

Foreign: 13.38%

Indian: 2.81%

Non-Promoter- 10.20%

Institutions: 10.19%

Non-Institutions: 73.10%

Custodian: 0.50%

Read More
Share Price

Cals Refineries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

830.98

830.98

830.98

830.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-851.88

-850.04

-848.77

-288.48

Net Worth

-20.9

-19.05

-17.79

542.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.36

-0.64

-0.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.06

-1.26

-1.49

-10.24

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

-0.08

95.77

-10.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-28.8

4.67

-38.21

4.96

EBIT growth

-15.42

-15.62

-27.21

54.73

Net profit growth

45.56

-99.77

10,033.2

-28.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Cals Refineries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,538.8

59.0520,82,376.3211,2170.361,32,962401.32

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

153.8

18.942,17,184.657,264.851.951,94,967.02126.77

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

355.5

10.561,54,233.873,214.062.771,11,178.96186.76

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

452.7

13.0896,326.533,354.982.321,08,933.13215.98

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

144.9

499.6625,395.16363.14024,595.8773.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cals Refineries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Suvindra Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

Gagan Singhal

Addtnl Independent Director

Shailesh Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Unit No 209 2nd Floor,

Suneja Tower-II District Centr,

New Delhi - 110058

Tel: -

Website: http://www.cals.in; www.calsrefineries.com

Email: info@calsrefineries.com

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149-52

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: mcsdel@vsnl.com

Summary

Cals Refineries Ltd earlier known as Cals Ltd was incorporated on the July 25, 1984 as a private limited company. Sarvesh Goorha originally promoted the company as a hardware company and now, the comp...
Read More

Reports by Cals Refineries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cals Refineries Ltd share price today?

The Cals Refineries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cals Refineries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cals Refineries Ltd is ₹82.94 Cr. as of 06 May ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cals Refineries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cals Refineries Ltd is 0 and -4.13 as of 06 May ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cals Refineries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cals Refineries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cals Refineries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 May ‘19

What is the CAGR of Cals Refineries Ltd?

Cals Refineries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.00%, 3 Years at 18.56%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cals Refineries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cals Refineries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.19 %
Institutions - 10.20 %
Public - 73.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cals Refineries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.