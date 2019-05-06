Cals Refineries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.06
-1.26
-1.49
-10.24
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
-0.08
95.77
-10.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.95
-1.37
94.23
-20.41
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.29
-99.07
Free cash flow
-0.95
-1.37
93.94
-119.48
Equity raised
-1,696.92
-1,694.38
-573.82
-562.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.85
15.42
13.02
9.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,680.02
-1,680.34
-466.86
-672.91
