Cals Refineries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
830.98
830.98
830.98
830.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-851.88
-850.04
-848.77
-288.48
Net Worth
-20.9
-19.05
-17.79
542.5
Minority Interest
Debt
9.51
8.34
7.08
5.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-11.39
-10.71
-10.71
548.44
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.05
154.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-11.41
-10.79
-10.79
394.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.78
0.77
501.7
Sundry Creditors
-11.29
-11.45
-11.31
-107.14
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.11
-0.25
-0.24
Cash
0
0.03
0.02
0.07
Total Assets
-11.39
-10.73
-10.72
548.41
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.