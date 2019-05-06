iifl-logo
Cals Refineries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.1
(0.00%)
May 6, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

830.98

830.98

830.98

830.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-851.88

-850.04

-848.77

-288.48

Net Worth

-20.9

-19.05

-17.79

542.5

Minority Interest

Debt

9.51

8.34

7.08

5.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-11.39

-10.71

-10.71

548.44

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.03

0.05

154.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-11.41

-10.79

-10.79

394.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.78

0.77

501.7

Sundry Creditors

-11.29

-11.45

-11.31

-107.14

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.11

-0.25

-0.24

Cash

0

0.03

0.02

0.07

Total Assets

-11.39

-10.73

-10.72

548.41

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

