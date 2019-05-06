iifl-logo
Cals Refineries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.1
(0.00%)
May 6, 2019|01:26:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.36

-0.64

-0.63

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.82

-1.18

-0.82

-1.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-1.1

-1.54

-1.47

-2.38

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

-8.19

Other income

0.04

0.3

0.01

0.37

Profit before tax

-1.06

-1.26

-1.49

-10.24

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.06

-1.26

-1.49

-10.24

Exceptional items

-0.77

0

-558.76

4.71

Net profit

-1.84

-1.26

-560.26

-5.52

yoy growth (%)

45.56

-99.77

10,033.2

-28.98

NPM

0

0

0

0

