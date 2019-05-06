Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.36
-0.64
-0.63
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.82
-1.18
-0.82
-1.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-1.1
-1.54
-1.47
-2.38
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
-8.19
Other income
0.04
0.3
0.01
0.37
Profit before tax
-1.06
-1.26
-1.49
-10.24
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.06
-1.26
-1.49
-10.24
Exceptional items
-0.77
0
-558.76
4.71
Net profit
-1.84
-1.26
-560.26
-5.52
yoy growth (%)
45.56
-99.77
10,033.2
-28.98
NPM
0
0
0
0
