REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of CAMEX LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other Explanatory Information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matters No. How the Matter was addressed in our Audit 1 Revenue Recognition:- Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control is transferred to the customers and when there are no other unfulfilled obligations. This requires detailed analysis of each sale agreement/ contract /customer purchase order regarding timing of revenue recognition. Our audit procedures to assess the appropriateness of revenue recognized included the following; Inappropriate assessment could lead to a risk of revenue being recognized on sale of goods before the control in the goods is transferred to the customer. Our audit procedures, considering the significant risk of misstatement related to revenue recognition, included amongst other: Subsequent adjustments are made to the transaction price due to grade mismatch/slippage of the transferred goods. - Obtaining an understanding of an assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal controls over the revenue recognition process. The variation in the contract price if not settled mutually between the parties to the contract is referred to third party testing and the Company estimates the adjustments required for revenue recognition pending settlement of such dispute. Such adjustments in revenue are made on estimated basis following historical trend. - Examination of significant contracts entered into close to year end to ensure revenue recognition is made in correct period. Inappropriate estimation could lead to a risk of revenue being overvalued or undervalued. - Testing a sample of contracts from various revenue streams by agreeing information back to contracts and proof of delivery as appropriate and ensure revenue recognition policy is in accordance with principles of Ind AS 115. Accordingly, timing of recognition of revenue and adjustments for coal quality variances involving critical estimates is a key audit matter. Our testing as described above showed that revenue has been recorded in accordance with the terms of underlying contracts and accounting policy in this area. 2 Inventory and Valuation of Inventories and Physical Verification of Inventories:- Our audit procedures included the following; The carrying value of inventory as at 31st March 2024 is Rs. 808.79 Lakhs. The inventory is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value except raw material and packing which is stated at cost. - We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determination of net realizable value of inventory. We considered the value of inventory as a key audit matter given the relative size of its balance in the financial statements and significant judgment involved in the consideration of factors in determination of selling prices such as fluctuation of raw materials prices in the market and in determination of net realizable value. (Refer Note No. 8 to the Financial Statement) - Assessing the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy for valuation of stock-in-trade and compliance of the policy with the requirements of the prevailing Indian accounting standards. - We considered various factors including the actual selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year-end. - Compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realizable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realizable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the net realizable value of the inventory as at the year end and comparison with cost for valuation of inventory is considered to be reasonable. It is not possible for us to physically verify the Inventories of Raw Materials, Inventory of Stores and Spares, and Packing and Other Materials at the year end. As per the information given to us by the management, that the management of the company physically verify the inventories at regular intervals. We have relied on such verification and valuation done by the management of the company. 3 Carrying Value of Trade Receivables and Advances:- Our audit procedures included the following; The collectability of the companys Trade Receivables and Advances (Including Trade Advances), the valuation of allowance for impairment of trade receivables and provision for bad and doubtful debt require significant management judgment. As per the current assessment of the situation based on the Internal and external information available up to the date of approval of these financial results by the Board of Directors, the Company believes that there is no indication of any material impact on the carrying value. - We assessed a sample of trade receivables and advances. Management uses this information to determine whether a provision for impairment or for bad debt is required either for a specific transaction or for a customers balance overall. Accordingly, it has been determined as a key audit matter. - We assessed the ageing of trade receivables and advances, the customers historical payment patterns and whether any post year-end payments have been received up to the date of completing our audit procedures. - We also discussed with the management regarding any disputes between the parties involved, attempts by management to recover the amounts outstanding and on the credit status of significant counterparties wherever available. In assessing the appropriateness of the overall provision for impairment, we considered the managements application of policy for recognizing provisions. We assessed the Companys provisioning policy and comparing the Companys provisioning against historical collection data. Based on our procedures, we also considered the adequacy of disclosures in respect of trade receivables and advances in the financial statements.

Information Other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including the Annexure to the boards Report, Share Holders Information etc., but does not include the financial statement and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management and those charged with the Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statement that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are also responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:-

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) According to Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the company is maintaining books of accounts using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility of each and every transaction, creating an edit log of each change made in books of account along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail is properly enabled.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not possess any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year, hence compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure - B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE - A

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Camex Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Camex Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CAMEX LIMITED ("the Company") (CIN-L17100GJ1989PLC013041) as of March 31st 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the criteria of internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE- B

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of "CAMEX LIMITED"

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Camex Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:-

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once in every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based upon the audit procedure performed and according to the records of the company, we report that, the factory building shown in the Note No. 4 of the audited financial statements consists of structural construction on the land which is not owned by the company and company is paying rent of the same.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory of Raw Material, Finished Goods and, Packing Materials,

have been physically verified by the management. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. In respect of goods -in-transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed when compared with the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits during the year, in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information given to us and documents furnished to us we report that the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and no material discrepancies have been observed except as stated below.

Summary of reconciliation of differences of stock statements, trade receivables and payables filed by the company (quarterly) with banks as follows.

(Rs in Lakhs)

Quarter Particulars of Security Provided Amount as per Books Amount as per Statement Submitted to Banks Difference Jun - 23 Trade Receivables 2345.42 2341.67 -3.75 Trade Payables 1523.71 1461.76 -61.94 Inventory 1107.91 1108.25 0.34 Sept-23 Trade Receivables 2029.70 2013.76 -15.94 Trade Payables 1461.20 1392.18 -69.02 Inventory 713.47 713.75 0.28 Dec-23 Trade Receivables 2517.24 2507.56 -9.68 Trade Payables 1152.73 1074.42 -78.31 Inventory 509.20 509.33 0.13 Mar-24 Trade Receivables 2374.51 2371.91 -2.60 Trade Payables 1137.00 1070.34 -66.65 Inventory 808.79 808.34 -0.45

(iii) The company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and limited liability partnerships or other parties covered under the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Hence reporting under the provisions of clauses (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not accepted deposits (including deemed deposits) from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(v) of the Order, is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company has made and maintained the cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained by the company. However, we have not made detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax. Provident Fund. Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information given to us and documents submitted to us, we report that statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above there is no such amount which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the information and explanation given to us,

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, in our opinion, the Company has applied term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima face, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) the Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the

year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information available with us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information available with us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) As per information given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of internal auditor for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) As per information given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its, Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Financial Activities without a valid certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(c) According to the information given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information given to us, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xvii) As per information available with us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As per the information available with us, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company and hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.