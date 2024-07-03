Summary

Camex Ltd was incorporated in 1989 by Mr. C.P. Chopra in a very humble but with lot of fervor in the textile city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat. With the dedicated support of his brother Mr. Devendra Chopra, he took the Company to a blazing trail of success. The Company is one of the few dyestuff manufacturers in India, offering direct dyes that are typically used for dyeing cotton, paper, and leather. They are used as pH indicators as well as biological stains. Besides curtains, carpets, furniture, and furnishing, direct dyes are used in low-cost viscose and blended fabrics.The Company is engaged in a multi segment as Dyes, Intermediates and Chemicals, Fiber Glass, Coal Minerals, Metals and Others. It delivers unsurpassed quality dyestuffs, textile auxiliaries, plastic raw materials, plastic chemicals, glass fibers, and specialty & textile chemicals in India and around the world. It is one of Indias foremost export houses with a global reach to over 50 countries. Colorants have inherent element of value addition to a wide variety of products like textiles, leather, paper, food products, cosmetics, plastics, paints, inks and high-tech applications like optical data storage (CDs, DVDs), solar cells, medical diagnostics (CT Scan, angiography), security inks, lasers, photo dynamics etc. At present, the Company is organized into two business segments: Dyes & chemicals and Yarn & Fabric. The Companys products include Camective M Series, Camective H & P Series, Camezol Series, Camex HE

Read More