SectorDiversified
Open₹60.06
Prev. Close₹59.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.51
Day's High₹60.06
Day's Low₹57
52 Week's High₹78.85
52 Week's Low₹34.2
Book Value₹42.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.19
P/E12.76
EPS4.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.74
27.3
26.67
22.38
Net Worth
40.95
37.51
36.88
32.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
161.53
142.53
122.5
121.43
yoy growth (%)
13.33
16.35
0.87
17.89
Raw materials
-148.28
-128.77
-106.04
-104.93
As % of sales
91.79
90.34
86.57
86.41
Employee costs
-4.46
-4.11
-5.89
-3.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.87
2.43
1.35
3.21
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.95
-1.38
-0.8
Tax paid
-0.85
-0.43
-0.39
-1.08
Working capital
-7.6
17.41
-21.08
10.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.33
16.35
0.87
17.89
Op profit growth
-24.72
-13.21
-45.61
38.98
EBIT growth
2.12
42.89
-59.5
25.63
Net profit growth
111.16
108.65
-55.03
31.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
146.84
179.25
150.17
131.93
147.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
146.84
179.25
150.17
131.93
147.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.39
3.77
0.5
0.34
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandraprakash Chopra
Whole-time Director
Jitendra Chopra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Indra Balveermal Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kruti Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arpit Shah
Non Executive Director
Rahul Chandraprakash Chopra
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Nahata
Independent Director
Tara Jain
Independent Director
Uttam Bhandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Camex Ltd
Summary
Camex Ltd was incorporated in 1989 by Mr. C.P. Chopra in a very humble but with lot of fervor in the textile city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat. With the dedicated support of his brother Mr. Devendra Chopra, he took the Company to a blazing trail of success. The Company is one of the few dyestuff manufacturers in India, offering direct dyes that are typically used for dyeing cotton, paper, and leather. They are used as pH indicators as well as biological stains. Besides curtains, carpets, furniture, and furnishing, direct dyes are used in low-cost viscose and blended fabrics.The Company is engaged in a multi segment as Dyes, Intermediates and Chemicals, Fiber Glass, Coal Minerals, Metals and Others. It delivers unsurpassed quality dyestuffs, textile auxiliaries, plastic raw materials, plastic chemicals, glass fibers, and specialty & textile chemicals in India and around the world. It is one of Indias foremost export houses with a global reach to over 50 countries. Colorants have inherent element of value addition to a wide variety of products like textiles, leather, paper, food products, cosmetics, plastics, paints, inks and high-tech applications like optical data storage (CDs, DVDs), solar cells, medical diagnostics (CT Scan, angiography), security inks, lasers, photo dynamics etc. At present, the Company is organized into two business segments: Dyes & chemicals and Yarn & Fabric. The Companys products include Camective M Series, Camective H & P Series, Camezol Series, Camex HE
Read More
The Camex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Camex Ltd is ₹58.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Camex Ltd is 12.76 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Camex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Camex Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹78.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Camex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.79%, 3 Years at 20.84%, 1 Year at 46.87%, 6 Month at -14.65%, 3 Month at 6.32% and 1 Month at -1.68%.
