57
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:00 PM

  • Open60.06
  • Day's High60.06
  • 52 Wk High78.85
  • Prev. Close59.73
  • Day's Low57
  • 52 Wk Low 34.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.51
  • P/E12.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.13
  • EPS4.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.19
  • Div. Yield0
Camex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

60.06

Prev. Close

59.73

Turnover(Lac.)

1.51

Day's High

60.06

Day's Low

57

52 Week's High

78.85

52 Week's Low

34.2

Book Value

42.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.19

P/E

12.76

EPS

4.68

Divi. Yield

0

Camex Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Camex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Camex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Camex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.21

10.21

10.21

10.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.74

27.3

26.67

22.38

Net Worth

40.95

37.51

36.88

32.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

161.53

142.53

122.5

121.43

yoy growth (%)

13.33

16.35

0.87

17.89

Raw materials

-148.28

-128.77

-106.04

-104.93

As % of sales

91.79

90.34

86.57

86.41

Employee costs

-4.46

-4.11

-5.89

-3.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.87

2.43

1.35

3.21

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.95

-1.38

-0.8

Tax paid

-0.85

-0.43

-0.39

-1.08

Working capital

-7.6

17.41

-21.08

10.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.33

16.35

0.87

17.89

Op profit growth

-24.72

-13.21

-45.61

38.98

EBIT growth

2.12

42.89

-59.5

25.63

Net profit growth

111.16

108.65

-55.03

31.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

146.84

179.25

150.17

131.93

147.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

146.84

179.25

150.17

131.93

147.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.39

3.77

0.5

0.34

0.19

Camex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Camex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandraprakash Chopra

Whole-time Director

Jitendra Chopra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Indra Balveermal Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kruti Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arpit Shah

Non Executive Director

Rahul Chandraprakash Chopra

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Nahata

Independent Director

Tara Jain

Independent Director

Uttam Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Camex Ltd

Summary

Camex Ltd was incorporated in 1989 by Mr. C.P. Chopra in a very humble but with lot of fervor in the textile city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat. With the dedicated support of his brother Mr. Devendra Chopra, he took the Company to a blazing trail of success. The Company is one of the few dyestuff manufacturers in India, offering direct dyes that are typically used for dyeing cotton, paper, and leather. They are used as pH indicators as well as biological stains. Besides curtains, carpets, furniture, and furnishing, direct dyes are used in low-cost viscose and blended fabrics.The Company is engaged in a multi segment as Dyes, Intermediates and Chemicals, Fiber Glass, Coal Minerals, Metals and Others. It delivers unsurpassed quality dyestuffs, textile auxiliaries, plastic raw materials, plastic chemicals, glass fibers, and specialty & textile chemicals in India and around the world. It is one of Indias foremost export houses with a global reach to over 50 countries. Colorants have inherent element of value addition to a wide variety of products like textiles, leather, paper, food products, cosmetics, plastics, paints, inks and high-tech applications like optical data storage (CDs, DVDs), solar cells, medical diagnostics (CT Scan, angiography), security inks, lasers, photo dynamics etc. At present, the Company is organized into two business segments: Dyes & chemicals and Yarn & Fabric. The Companys products include Camective M Series, Camective H & P Series, Camezol Series, Camex HE
Company FAQs

What is the Camex Ltd share price today?

The Camex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Camex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Camex Ltd is ₹58.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Camex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Camex Ltd is 12.76 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Camex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Camex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Camex Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹78.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Camex Ltd?

Camex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.79%, 3 Years at 20.84%, 1 Year at 46.87%, 6 Month at -14.65%, 3 Month at 6.32% and 1 Month at -1.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Camex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Camex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.55 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 55.44 %

