|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|CAMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other Business with the approval of Board of Directors. With Reference to above subject and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby submit the following outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, October 28, 2024: - 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI LODR Regulations) we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved and adopted the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Please find attached the said financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors along with outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|CAMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other Business with the approval of Board of Directors. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Camex Limited held on date August 6, 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|CAMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take a note of secretarial audit report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To approve the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Nahta as an Additional director (Professional Executive in the category as Whole-time Director of the Company) to the board 3. To Approve the Appointment of Mrs. Tara Jain as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) to the Board. 4. To take a note of Circular Resolution passed 5. To Approve the notice of Annual General Meeting and to fix date time and venue for the 35th annual general meeting of the company. 6. Any other Business with the approval of Board of Directors. Refer the attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on date 17-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|CAMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 as per IND-AS alongwith statutory Audit Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and approve the financial statement for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Any other Business with the approval of Board of Directors. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON DATE 17-05-2024 The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 as per IND-AS along with Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|With Reference to above subject and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby submitted outcome of the meeting of the board of directors held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI LODR Regulations) we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have given their consent to enter into Lease Agreement with GIIO INDUSTRIES For a period of 5 Year(s). The Lease premises is situated at Revenue Survey No.369, Vadavswami, Gandhinagar, Gujarat-382721, for the industrial/ Commercial purpose to carry on the manufacturing activities of Wax Chemicals, Intermediates, Plastic Chemicals and other equivalent products with monthly rent as per below schedule.
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|CAMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2023 as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other Business with the approval of Board of Directors. Further in accordance with the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group / Directors & Designated Employees/Designated Person and their immediate relatives of the Company which has been closed from January 1 2024 and would continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the adoption of results / outcome for the quarter and nine months ended on December 312023 Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that Board Of Directors of the Company has approved and adopted the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Please refer the attached Unaudited Results and Limited review report For the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
