Camex Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.74
27.3
26.67
22.38
Net Worth
40.95
37.51
36.88
32.59
Minority Interest
Debt
7.62
4.72
8.66
17.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.27
0.28
0.86
Total Liabilities
48.82
42.5
45.82
50.82
Fixed Assets
2.2
2.48
3.01
7.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
7.75
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
35.57
36.58
33.82
41.77
Inventories
8.09
10.39
6.38
15.72
Inventory Days
14.41
40.25
Sundry Debtors
23.75
29.55
30.77
38.19
Debtor Days
69.52
97.79
Other Current Assets
16.38
12.82
11.26
13.76
Sundry Creditors
-11.37
-15.38
-12.8
-25.01
Creditor Days
28.92
64.04
Other Current Liabilities
-1.28
-0.79
-1.79
-0.89
Cash
11.05
3.43
1.24
1.09
Total Assets
48.83
42.5
45.82
50.83
