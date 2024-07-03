Camex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
106.55
124.24
99.12
97.57
108.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
106.55
124.24
99.12
97.57
108.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
0.31
0.32
0.11
0.04
Total Income
107.27
124.55
99.44
97.68
108.37
Total Expenditure
106.98
121.55
97.13
94.8
102.43
PBIDT
0.29
3
2.31
2.88
5.94
Interest
0.89
0.77
0.21
0.6
1.62
PBDT
-0.59
2.23
2.1
2.28
4.32
Depreciation
0.25
0.68
0.71
0.71
0.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.49
0.54
0.4
0.86
Deferred Tax
0
-0.04
-0.05
0
-0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.9
1.1
0.9
1.17
2.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.28
0.03
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.61
1.07
0.9
1.17
2.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.61
1.07
0.9
1.17
2.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.88
1.07
0.88
1.14
2.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.27
2.41
2.33
2.95
5.48
PBDTM(%)
-0.55
1.79
2.11
2.33
3.98
PATM(%)
-0.84
0.88
0.9
1.19
2.64
