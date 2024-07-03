iifl-logo-icon 1
Camex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58.31
(-2.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

106.55

124.24

99.12

97.57

108.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

106.55

124.24

99.12

97.57

108.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.72

0.31

0.32

0.11

0.04

Total Income

107.27

124.55

99.44

97.68

108.37

Total Expenditure

106.98

121.55

97.13

94.8

102.43

PBIDT

0.29

3

2.31

2.88

5.94

Interest

0.89

0.77

0.21

0.6

1.62

PBDT

-0.59

2.23

2.1

2.28

4.32

Depreciation

0.25

0.68

0.71

0.71

0.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.49

0.54

0.4

0.86

Deferred Tax

0

-0.04

-0.05

0

-0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.9

1.1

0.9

1.17

2.87

Minority Interest After NP

-0.28

0.03

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.61

1.07

0.9

1.17

2.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.61

1.07

0.9

1.17

2.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.88

1.07

0.88

1.14

2.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.21

10.21

10.21

10.21

10.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.27

2.41

2.33

2.95

5.48

PBDTM(%)

-0.55

1.79

2.11

2.33

3.98

PATM(%)

-0.84

0.88

0.9

1.19

2.64

