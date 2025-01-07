iifl-logo-icon 1
Camex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61
(5.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

161.53

142.53

122.5

121.43

yoy growth (%)

13.33

16.35

0.87

17.89

Raw materials

-148.28

-128.77

-106.04

-104.93

As % of sales

91.79

90.34

86.57

86.41

Employee costs

-4.46

-4.11

-5.89

-3.81

As % of sales

2.76

2.88

4.81

3.14

Other costs

-6.71

-6.9

-7.39

-6.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.15

4.84

6.03

5.65

Operating profit

2.06

2.74

3.16

5.81

OPM

1.27

1.92

2.58

4.78

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.95

-1.38

-0.8

Interest expense

-1.21

-0.59

-0.76

-2.01

Other income

1.89

1.23

0.33

0.22

Profit before tax

1.87

2.43

1.35

3.21

Taxes

-0.85

-0.43

-0.39

-1.08

Tax rate

-45.46

-17.73

-29.01

-33.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.02

2

0.95

2.13

Exceptional items

3.2

0

0

0

Net profit

4.22

2

0.95

2.13

yoy growth (%)

111.16

108.65

-55.03

31.05

NPM

2.61

1.4

0.78

1.75

