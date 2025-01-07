Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
161.53
142.53
122.5
121.43
yoy growth (%)
13.33
16.35
0.87
17.89
Raw materials
-148.28
-128.77
-106.04
-104.93
As % of sales
91.79
90.34
86.57
86.41
Employee costs
-4.46
-4.11
-5.89
-3.81
As % of sales
2.76
2.88
4.81
3.14
Other costs
-6.71
-6.9
-7.39
-6.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.15
4.84
6.03
5.65
Operating profit
2.06
2.74
3.16
5.81
OPM
1.27
1.92
2.58
4.78
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.95
-1.38
-0.8
Interest expense
-1.21
-0.59
-0.76
-2.01
Other income
1.89
1.23
0.33
0.22
Profit before tax
1.87
2.43
1.35
3.21
Taxes
-0.85
-0.43
-0.39
-1.08
Tax rate
-45.46
-17.73
-29.01
-33.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.02
2
0.95
2.13
Exceptional items
3.2
0
0
0
Net profit
4.22
2
0.95
2.13
yoy growth (%)
111.16
108.65
-55.03
31.05
NPM
2.61
1.4
0.78
1.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.