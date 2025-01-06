Camex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.87
2.43
1.35
3.21
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.95
-1.38
-0.8
Tax paid
-0.85
-0.43
-0.39
-1.08
Working capital
-7.6
17.41
-21.08
10.35
Other operating items
Operating
-7.44
18.45
-21.5
11.67
Capital expenditure
-11.32
-1.25
1.96
1.44
Free cash flow
-18.76
17.2
-19.54
13.11
Equity raised
44.82
40.71
35.57
28.1
Investing
7.74
0
0
0
Financing
4.97
15.27
-8.75
18.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.76
73.19
7.27
59.33
