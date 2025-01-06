iifl-logo-icon 1
Camex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Camex FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.87

2.43

1.35

3.21

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.95

-1.38

-0.8

Tax paid

-0.85

-0.43

-0.39

-1.08

Working capital

-7.6

17.41

-21.08

10.35

Other operating items

Operating

-7.44

18.45

-21.5

11.67

Capital expenditure

-11.32

-1.25

1.96

1.44

Free cash flow

-18.76

17.2

-19.54

13.11

Equity raised

44.82

40.71

35.57

28.1

Investing

7.74

0

0

0

Financing

4.97

15.27

-8.75

18.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.76

73.19

7.27

59.33

