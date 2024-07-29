AGM 21/08/2024 NOTICE is hereby given that the 35th Annual General Meeting of CAMEX LIMITED will be held on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 2.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business attached in the 35th AGM Notice herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) The 35th AGM of the Members of Camex Limited was held on Wednesday August 21, 2024 at 2.00 pm through two-way Video Conferencing (VC) /other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Meeting was conducted in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India 9SEBI) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Pursuant to the Regulations 44(3) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on Voting by Remote E-Voting and E-Voting facility to the Shareholders during the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Equity Shareholders of Camex Limited held on Wednesday, August21,2024 at 02.00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)