iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Camex Ltd AGM

54.5
(-0.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:30:00 AM

Camex CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
AGM 21/08/2024 NOTICE is hereby given that the 35th Annual General Meeting of CAMEX LIMITED will be held on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 2.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business attached in the 35th AGM Notice herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) The 35th AGM of the Members of Camex Limited was held on Wednesday August 21, 2024 at 2.00 pm through two-way Video Conferencing (VC) /other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Meeting was conducted in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India 9SEBI) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Pursuant to the Regulations 44(3) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on Voting by Remote E-Voting and E-Voting facility to the Shareholders during the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Equity Shareholders of Camex Limited held on Wednesday, August21,2024 at 02.00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

Camex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Camex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.